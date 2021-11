Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor was born with an eye condition called esotropia (which causes a squint in one eye that turns inwards, according to the NHS). The Countess of Wessex has spoken out about it several times in the past, but what you might not know is that the condition affects just one to two per cent of the population. It is, however, the most common form of eye misalignment.

