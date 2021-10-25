CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Tuesday brings the most humid morning

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
About a quarter to a half an inch of rain fell across Southwest Florida on Monday, thanks to developing rain showers behind the front the passed through on Sunday.

That front is very weak and continues to hover around the Bahamas.

We’re in between that front and another front that will come through later this week and actually bring us a drop in temperatures and humidity, after a few showers between now and then.

The most humid morning of the entire week will be Tuesday, as dewpoints over in the mid-70s. With the humidity that high, some low clouds, and even some drizzle is possible overnight in the early Tuesday.

Temperatures will only drop into the mid and upper 70s around most of Southwest Florida, with the low 80s for the locations next to the Gulf of Mexico.

Wednesday morning will be a little more comfortable, but the humidity returns for Thursday morning before that next front moves through Southwest Florida just in time for Halloween weekend. Overnight lows will drop way down into the 60s early next week!

