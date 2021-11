The trailer for the new Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes limited series True Story has been released by Netflix. The series comes with an ominous teaser synopsis, that reads: "How far will you go to protect your own? Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in True Story, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, crime, and lies. Watch True Story, a limited series, November 24, only on Netflix." The trailer also (hilariously) includes a more simplified note about the series: "A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success."

