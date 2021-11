State Property member and former Roc-A-Fella rapper Freeway lost his 21-year-old daughter Harmony this week after she succumbed to cancer. The heart broken father has been sharing memories of his child over the past few days on Instagram and has received condolences from his fellow MCs including Big Boi, Rapsody and Bun B. President Joe Biden, who also lost his son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer, sent his respects to the “Roc The Mic” rapper as well. Freeway thanked the president and shared the letter on Instagram which reads:

