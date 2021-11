Following a reported home invasion that took place at their mansion, Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley says their family is doing "OK." "I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support," PK captioned an Instagram photo on Oct. 29 of himself, his wife and their two children: Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5. "Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can't respond to every message (I can't even respond to all the texts and What's Apps) ...So, I wanted to tell you all that we are doing OK."

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO