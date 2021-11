The Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) is a program designed to encourage private sector cleanups of brownfields – lands formerly used for industrial and other purposes which may be or are known to be polluted. The DEC is inviting the public to comment on an application and draft remedial investigation work plan for a BCP site in Tompkins County. The Neighborhood of the Arts site is located on 110 Cherry Street in Ithaca. Information about the proposed project and how to comment can be found here. The deadline for comments is November 26.

