Within the past day, a strange new rumor emerged suggesting that NetherRealm Studios, which is the developer behind the Mortal Kombat and Injustice series, was working on a new platform fighting game in the same style as Super Smash Bros. The game itself was said to be titled Multiversus and would feature characters from the entirety of Warner Bros., including Harry Potter, Scorpion, Batman, Shaggy, Fred Flintstone, and even Johnny Bravo. And while this idea might sound far too outlandish to be true, one notable video game industry insider has stated that the project is very much real, although it's not being worked on at NetherRealm.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO