Video Games

A Wu-Tang Clan Fantasy RPG Is In The Works, Yes, Really

By Imogen Donovan
 8 days ago
A recent report alleges that Microsoft is working on a Wu-Tang Clan RPG with developer Brass Lion Entertainment, with an original soundtrack from the hip hop group. Look. I get it. Given the last 18 months, you would be forgiven for thinking that we might be pulling your leg this fine...

Xbox-Exclusive Wu-Tang Clan RPG is in the Works at Brass Lion Entertainment – Rumour

Microsoft has a lot of games that are confirmed to be in development at its first party studios right now, with more in the works as second party-developed Xbox exclusives as well. Leaks have mentioned some interesting projects in that latter group, including the likes of IO Interactive and Kojima Productions, and now details may have potentially emerged on another new project.
Project Shaolin is rumoured to be a Wu-Tang Clan action RPG in development for Xbox

A new studio called Bass Lion Entertainment is reportedly working on a ‘Project Shaolin‘ game featuring the Wu-Tang Clan. That’s according to a report from Windows Central, later corroborated by VentureBeat’s Jeff Grub on his podcast. (Spotted by Video Games Chronicle.) According to them the project is in production in partnership with Xbox. It’s supposedly a “third-person melee-orientated RPG with four player co-op.” The report also adds that the game is expected to run for a “couple of dozen” hours, with a “rich endgame comprised of seasonal content drops and other updates.”
Wu-Tang Clan themed RPG coming to Microsoft platforms, according to leak

A recent NVIDIA data leak may have lead to the discovery of a video game involving the Wu-Tang Clan. As reported by Windows Central, Project Shaolin is a third-person action RPG with melee-focused combat. The title by the newly formed Brass Lion Entertainment development studio also features co-op for up to four players and is planned to release on Xbox and PC with no release window.
Project Shaolin: Xbox may be working on a Wu-Tang themed action RPG led by BrassLion Entertainment

Recently, a large data base leak from NVIDIA gave us a wealth of new codenames for potential and "speculative" upcoming games from various publishing partners. Some of those codenames revealed lined up with other rumors I'd previously heard, including the likes of Project Indus, which appears to be a 4X strategy game project led by Oxide, coming to Xbox and PC some time in the future. Thanks to Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat, we may have uncovered yet another upcoming Xbox Global Publishing partner project.
'Far Cry 6' Players Are Getting Shady Emails From Ubisoft For Not Playing Enough

Games don’t always grab us. There are times where we pick up the newest titles everyone is talking about, or the continuation of a series that we’ve really enjoyed, and not felt compelled to play it. You might just have something else you like more at that moment, perhaps you’re busy, or maybe it’s not everything you dreamed of. In any case, we’ve all stopped playing a game here and there just… because. But players of Ubisoft’s new Far Cry 6 are surprised that if they’ve not played enough of the game, they’ll get an email mocking their efforts.
‘Assassin's Creed Infinity’ Is A Huge, Story Driven Experience, Says Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the newest entry to the series, is not a free-to-play title in spite of the rumours swirling about what this online game is offering players. Assassin’s Creed is sort of like your younger sibling. You’ve known them, well, their whole life, and as the years pass they change like you’ve changed. One day, you turn to them and say, “you like Milkybars, don’t you, Assassin’s Creed?” And they reply, “I used to, but I’ve kind of grown out of that phase.” The silence that hangs in the air reinforces your terrible mortality.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Loving The Latest Free Games

In a wonderful break from normality, PlayStation Plus subscribers actually seem genuinely enthusiastic about the latest free games - some of them, at least. Earlier this week, Sony confirmed that the November 2021 PlayStation Plus games will be Among Us-style party game World Class Trouble, dodgeball battle royale Knockout City, and underrated action-RPG Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. On top of that, anyone with a PlayStation VR headset can grab the following three games: The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall.
‘Mario Party Superstars’ Review: The Best Collection Of Multiplayer Minigames

There’s a sordid pleasure to beating someone at a video game. I’m not referring to the smug satisfaction of proving you’re the better player. After all, winning often isn’t based on skill. No, I’m referring to the schadenfreude of seeing someone else lose. The relatively innocent thrill of earning the top spot isn’t as enjoyable as watching someone fail, and the Mario Party series - including the new Mario Party Superstars - is perfect for this dubious sense of fulfilment.
'Skyrim' Molag Bal Quest Finally Has A "Good Guy" Ending

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that prides itself on player choice. The game’s impressive open world is filled with possibility, offering adventurers the chance to do, or be, almost anything. But as with real-life, Skyrim occasionally backs us into a corner and presents us with tough choices....
Everything you need to know about Xbox's rumored Wu-Tang Clan action-RPG

Microsoft has done a terrible job at keeping upcoming Xbox exclusive games a secret. Following a massive Nvidia GeForce Now leak, many of Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox projects were leaked. These range from MMOs to sidescrolling beat ‘em ups, but one of these leaked titles, Project Shaolin, rises above the rest. It does so for one reason: It features the Wu-Tang Clan.
How ‘Destiny 2’ Let A Non-Binary Player Show Off Their Other Side

The customisability and constant evolution of MMOs makes them ripe for self-expression, and Bungie's free-to-play shooter Destiny 2 is no exception. For marketing and communications specialist Blake Dove, the version of themselves they control in the game is a hunter named Kris - and this 'other me' is quite different to how they are in real life.
Video Game Microtransactions Are Much Older Than You Think

Evercade’s new array of arcade game compilations, released to coincide with the launch of its VS home console, includes a cartridge full of Technōs Japan titles. As the developer of Double Dragon, Technōs established a pedigree for side-scrolling beat ‘em ups in the 1980s and ‘90s, and some of these titles are included on the new cart. There’s Double Dragon II: The Revenge from 1988, and The Combatribes from 1990, both worthy of a few virtual quarters in the 21st century. And then there’s Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone, also released into arcades in 1990 - a game notable not so much for its gameplay, which followed tried-and-tested patterns, but its introduction of a feature that today represents one of gaming’s most debated topics.
Major 'Cyberpunk 2077' Updates And DLC Quietly Delayed To 2022

At this point, I think I expect everything and anything Cyberpunk 2077 related to be delayed. It doesn’t matter what portion of the game, big or small, it seems that there is just something about that project that means CD Projekt Red continually underestimates the time and dedication needed to polish it. I’m not a game developer so I can’t say why that might be, but as a writer, I can inform you that all other Cyberpunk 2077 updates have been quietly delayed into 2022.
