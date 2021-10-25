CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accused of Blowing $57,789 of Federal COVID Aid on One Pokémon Card

By Jamie Ross
 8 days ago
A Georgia man has been federally charged with wire fraud after allegedly lying to get his hands on an $85,000 COVID-19 business relief loan—and then blowing over...

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

