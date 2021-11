The Eagles have long undervalued linebackers. They would say they’ve invested the appropriate amount, especially when compared to other positions. For years, the NFL has been trending in this direction, but the Eagles have often been among the teams that have spent the least on linebackers. This season, for instance, only 4.4% of their salary cap has been allocated to the position, and only the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have spent less.

