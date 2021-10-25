CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Forecast...

KLFY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKicking off Monday with more fog and it could...

www.klfy.com

Crossville Chronicle

Chance of snow showers later this week

The snow word makes its way into the forecast for the first time this season. It is going to be cold and wet for mid and late week with a chance of snow showers at night and rain showers during the day. High temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WLOX

Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast

It has been a beautiful day. It will be cool overnight with warm afternoons. It is definitely layer weather. There is a chance for showers this week ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, nice and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday, we will see increasing cloud clover ahead of the cold front. A frontal system approaches on Thursday, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to Saturday night. The time officially changes at 2 AM on Sunday morning, when it will become 1 AM again, so we get that extra hour of sleep back.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Emily's Monday evening forecast

An Omaha-based taxpayer group is outraged over the types of new books available for students at Omaha Public Schools. Nebraska's Prison Director Scott Frakes will be the speaker for the First Tuesday townhall. Dog blamed for igniting fire in Elkhorn home. Updated: 3 hours ago. Firefighters say two dogs in...
OMAHA, NE
wxxv25.com

11/01 Ryan’s “November 1st” Monday Evening Forecast

November 1st is here and along with it, some much more seasonal weather! It was already here actually since we saw a late front last week, keeping cooler and drier air in place for the Halloween weekend. That won’t change tonight, with a nice, seasonal low near 51 on the coastline. Inland areas will dip into the upper 40s, but you’ll have to leave the South MS area to find them consistently.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

After initially telling three professors they could not testify against the state in an elections lawsuit the University of Florida has now relented.
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The month of November has gotten off to a nice start with pleasantly cool temperatures in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall to near 50 inland and into the mid 50s at the coast. Skies will be sunny on Tuesday w/highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. A cold front arrives Thursday/Friday that will bring a small chance of rain, but the bigger impact will be the coldest temps this season so far with highs Friday through the weekend in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Ozarks First.com

Monday, November 1 Overnight Forecast

November is here and it’s coming with a taste of winter. Temperatures Monday never warmed out of the 40s. Clouds eventually came with light showers and the rain will stick around into the evening. The light rain or drizzle will taper off after midnight with temperatures settling into the upper 30s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
