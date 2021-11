Golden State Warriors is surely one of the most light-hearted teams in the league, consisting of players who are always being hilarious on numerous topics surrounding the league. No hoop fan needs an introduction upon the trio of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry and their bond over the years, that has been built with utmost trust. However as Klay Thompson was snubbed from the NBA 75 team, Green made sure he did not leave a chance to troll his good friend in the best manner.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO