CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GMO Financial Sees Strong Revenue, Earning with Crypto Trading Boom

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGMO Financial Holdings, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate GMO Internet, released its preliminary consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the year, ending on September 30, showing substantial gains across revenue and profits. The operating revenue of the company in the period skyrocketed to more than 33...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Instruments#Gmo#Cryptocurrency#Gmo Financial Holdings#Japanese#Gmo Internet#Cryptocurrencies
investing.com

Is This the Most Reliable 6% Dividend Stock on the Market?

Income-seeking investors face a unique challenge. High-yield dividend stocks are too risky to bet on. Meanwhile, reliable and robust dividend stocks have been overbought, which means they offer barely any yield. Rarely does a company balance both yield and risk perfectly. However, some asset classes can achieve high returns without...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

Plug Power Stock is Resurging

Hydrogen fuel cell technology provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is getting a second wind as it rises after losing more than (-60%) from its 2021 highs of $75.49.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Independence Contract: Q3 Earnings Insights

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Independence Contract reported EPS of $-1.87 versus an estimate of $-1.86. Revenue was up $13,811,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

LPL Financial (LPLA) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

LPL Financial’s (. LPLA - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The bottom line reflects a rise of 23% from the prior-year quarter. Results benefited from an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Further, the company’s balance...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Monex Q2 Profit Jumps 238%, Seeks Funding for TradeStation

Japan’s Monex Group, which operates several brokerages and a crypto exchange, published its financials for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, reporting a massive yearly surge in revenue and profits. The revenue for the quarter came in at 24.8 billion yen, more than 64 percent higher than Q2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Exness Surpasses the $1 Trillion in Client Trading Volumes during October

Exness, a global forex and CFDs broker, has crossed the $1 trillion milestone in client trading volumes in October, Finance Magnates has learned. The news was also confirmed by Stanislav Bublik, Heaf of Trading Products at the firm. “Today we had an amazing achievement, first time in Exness history we’ve...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Compagnie Financiere Tradition Sees 6.6% Jump in Q3 Revenue

Compagnie Financiere Tradition (CFT), a Swiss interdealer broker and operator of a Japanese retail broking giant Gaitame, reported a yearly jump in its third-quarter revenue with a consolidated figure of CHF 202.6 million. That was a jump of 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates and 9 percent at current exchange...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Tradeweb Sees a 24.6% Increase in Its Revenues during Q3 2021

Tradeweb Markets, a leading international operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, published the report of its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The firm noticed an increase of 24.6% in its quarterly revenues to hit $265.3 million compared to the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Robinhood Q3 earnings brought down by crypto trading drop

Robinhood's transaction-based revenues fell sharply in Q3 due to a 78% drop in crypto trading. The decline underscores the trading app's oversized reliance on crypto transactions. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client. Trading app's revenues fell sharply...
STOCKS
froggyweb.com

Glencore sees trading unit beating earnings guidance

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Glencore on Friday said it expects full-year 2021 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its marketing unit to exceed the top end of its $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion long-term guidance, but stuck to its production guidance. The miner and trader reported a 9% drop in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Operating Income of MOEX Jumps 18% in Q3 2021

Russia’s largest exchange group, MOEX released its financial results for Q3 of 2021 today. The exchange reported record growth in its Fee and Commission (F&C) income. Adjusted net profit increased by 19.4% YoY to RUB 6.7 billion. The overall F&C income reached RUB 10.4 billion, which is the highest level...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

MicroStrategy Purchased 9,000 Bitcoin in the Latest Quarter

Business intelligence firm, MicroStrategy published its financial results for the three months ended on 30 September 2021 yesterday. The company saw a marginal increase in its revenues during Q3 of 2021, but its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings jumped by nearly 9,000 coins during the mentioned period. MicroStrategy now holds approximately 114,000...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy