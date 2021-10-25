CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

SONDORS: Is the $5000 Metacycle Electric Bike Durable Enough to Be a Daily Driver?

By Produced by Digital Editors
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SONDORS, known for its electric bicycles, also offers an exciting EV: the Metacycle electric motorcycle. The Metacycle has a lot going for it already, and SONDORS is doing everything it can to ensure its riders will be satisfied with their purchase for years to come. Want to know more about this...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

The Velotric Discover is the electric bike that Tesla wished it built

Equipped with a 500W motor, a 48V battery with Tesla-grade cells, and a respectable 80 miles of range on a full charge, the Velotric Discover is a slick new e-bike designed to let you take the city by storm. The Discover comes with a slim design featuring a detachable battery unit that you can carry along with you to charge wherever you go, integrated front and rear lights for a safe ride in low-light conditions, a digital dashboard integrated into the handlebar design, and up to 3 levels of intelligent pedal-assist that automatically kick in to make your ride easier.
BICYCLES
CleanTechnica

The Rad Power Bikes RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

The Rad Power Bikes RadCity has been a staid workhorse for commuters for many years and was recently given a complete makeover. The new RadCity 5 Plus carries the new Rad Power Bikes design aesthetic forward, with a partially frame-integrated battery, hydraulic brakes, and a new paint job leading the charge.
BICYCLES
atlantanews.net

Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Is Booming Worldwide | Brompton Bicycle, Cannondale Bicycle, Kalkhoff

The latest released Electric Bike (E-Bike) market research of 115 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Giant Bicycles, Merida, Accell Group, Pon.Bike, Yamaha Motor, Pedego Electric Bikes, Derby Cycle, Trek Bicycle, Hero Lectro, Rad Power Bikes, Riese & Müller, VanMoof, BH Bikes, Brompton Bicycle, Cannondale Bicycle, Kalkhoff, Ampler Bikes & YADEA.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Electric Bicycles#Electric Motorcycle#Ev#Bravo Gosondors#Activrightbrain
RideApart

Kawasaki Lifts Cover On Its Gas-Electric Hybrid Prototype Bike

We’ve been following Kawasaki’s hybrid motorcycle development since the firm filed patents in July, 2019. By November, 2021, Team Green gave us a peek at its progress with a short video laying out the philosophy behind the project. Then, an April, 2021, patent revealed Kawi’s new 48V hybrid battery design. Now, Kawasaki has pulled back the curtain (and the fairings) on its latest hybrid build while committing to a 2025 gas-electric hybrid production models.
CARS
Cyclingnews

Best electric bikes: Assisted bikes for road, gravel, commuting and more

When you're looking to invest in one of the best electric bikes you can buy, the amount of choice out there can be daunting. Gone are the days when e-bikes were a rare novelty and only a small handful of household name brands actually sold them. Nowadays almost every brand you can think of is gunning for a slice of the pedal-assisted pie, and you can choose from a veritable smorgasbord of options.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
RideApart

Is This Folding Electric Concept Bike A 21st Century Motocompo?

Was Honda way ahead of its time with the Motocompo? There’s a pretty solid case to be made for why that late-1900s form factor makes an awful lot of sense here in 2021. A simple look around at our modern landscape filled with last-mile mobility solutions that can easily stow away under a desk or in other small spaces is pretty convincing. I don’t know about you, but I’d definitely rather ride something like a Motocompo than an e-scooter if given the choice.
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

Tri-Fold Unibody Electric Bikes

The conceptual ONEBOT-S7 electric bike has been designed by Kinson Chan as a hyper-compact and efficient personal transportation solution that would work to maximize a rider's ability to get around town on their own terms. The bike is characterized by its unibody magnesium and aluminum alloy construction that makes it...
BICYCLES
realsport101.com

Best Electric Bike 2021: Top Picks For Commuting, Long Distance, And More

Upgrade your morning commute with these amazing electric bikes. The best electric bikes make cycling more accessible as mountain biking or even just cycling to work become viable options for everyone. While a top road bike is built for speed across the tarmac using your own leg power, an electric...
BICYCLES
MotorBiscuit

Here Are Some Tips For Riding an Electric Bike In the Snow

Winter is typically a time when outdoor adventurers and hobbyists put away their electric bikes and scooters and break out the skis and snowboards. However, there are some electric bike owners that need their battery-powered two-wheelers for their everyday commutes – even during the wintertime. For those brave road warriors, here are some tips for riding an electric bike in the snow.
BICYCLES
realsport101.com

Electric Bike vs Mountain Bike: Which Should You Buy?

Which cycling machine is most beneficial for tackling tough terrain?. If you're into cycling, you might have probably asked yourself 'should I buy an electric bike or a mountain bike?'. We appreciate that it can be difficult to pick between the two, however, our guide should help you come to...
BICYCLES
electrek.co

Lectric XP 2.0 e-bike review: The best bang-for-your-buck in electric bicycles right now

Lectric Ebikes first rolled onto the scene in 2019 when they dropped the affordably priced Lectric XP fat tire folding e-bike seemingly out of nowhere. At just $899, the fast and fun electric bicycle became the first e-bike of tens of thousands of new riders around the US. But like in most things in life, first attempts are seldom perfect. So with great anticipation, Lectric Ebikes launched their updated Lectric XP 2.0 earlier this year.
BICYCLES
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Electric bike jargon buster – all you need to know

Want to know your watt-hours from your amp-hours? Your pedelec from your S-pedelec? We make electric cycling easy to understand. Electric bikes can appear quite daunting if you're not familiar with them, let alone all the terminology that goes along with them. If you're looking at buying an e-bike, it's...
BICYCLES
cycleworld.com

Ducati CEO on MotoE and Electric Bike Plans

Winglets, the rear spoon, and the holeshot device: since Ducati joined MotoGP, consistent technological research and innovation has been its game plan. As pioneers who also study the regulations to be sure they’re making the most of their two-wheeled potential, the Italian company’s racing innovations have been copied by the Japanese giants like Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. At Misano another announcement came through the MotoGP paddock: Ducati will be the single bike supplier for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup from 2023 to 2026. A interesting and mildly shocking revelation, considering the manufacturer has remained aloof regarding the electric trend that is pervasive in the automotive industry and quickly growing in the motorcycle space.
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

The N+ Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula-E Team eBike Is Arguably The Best Electric Bike You Can Buy Today!

N+ Bikes and Mercedes-Benz teamed up and came up with a new EQ Formula E Team eBike. Although battery-powered, it looks like a smart, classic road cycle without those humongous frames or external batteries that would give it a bulky look. The eBike is offered in three trims, and in its best avatar, can offer a range of up to 62 miles. The EQ Formula E Team eBike starts at $1,990 and tops out at $4,500.
BICYCLES
MotorBiscuit

CAKE Electric Dirt Bike Fleet Built to Silently Hunt Poachers in Africa

CAKE is an inherently interesting company. Electric dirt bikes are a super cool idea, but their practicality has always perplexed me until now. In January, Swedish e-moto company CAKE joined forces with Southern African Wildlife College and Goal Zero to cook up some electric dirt bikes specifically to help the organization silently patrol for poachers in Africa. These new Kalk AP bikes are now silently ripping through the bush.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy