SONDORS: Is the $5000 Metacycle Electric Bike Durable Enough to Be a Daily Driver?

Winglets, the rear spoon, and the holeshot device: since Ducati joined MotoGP, consistent technological research and innovation has been its game plan. As pioneers who also study the regulations to be sure they’re making the most of their two-wheeled potential, the Italian company’s racing innovations have been copied by the Japanese giants like Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. At Misano another announcement came through the MotoGP paddock: Ducati will be the single bike supplier for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup from 2023 to 2026. A interesting and mildly shocking revelation, considering the manufacturer has remained aloof regarding the electric trend that is pervasive in the automotive industry and quickly growing in the motorcycle space.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO