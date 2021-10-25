CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Driver caught by police playing the flute at the wheel

By Sophia Alexandra Hall
classicfm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver has been caught with both hands on his flute, instead of on the steering wheel, leading to a moving violation for the musician. And Twitter couldn’t help but make some jokes... A Canadian man has been given a motor violation, after being caught by a traffic officer...

www.classicfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Police: Man caught in online sting

COEUR d’ALENE — A man is being held on $500,000 bail after he allegedly solicited middle school-aged girls online, not knowing the children were actually a federal agent. Adam W. Smith, 41, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with two counts of enticing children through use of the internet. Between May...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Police, Mpls. residents caught in mutual contempt

John Gottman of the University of Washington has spent years studying how couples interact and why they break up. He has concluded that the best predictor of divorce is when one or both partners have contempt for the other. Contempt can grow up even between parties who must rely on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
967 The Eagle

Guy Pulled Over For Driving While Playing Flute With Both Hands

Most driver's education students are taught that when driving, your hands should be on the wheel when driving, but police in Burlington say they haven't seen this one before. In a tweet, the Halton Regional Police said they spotted a driver playing the flute, involving both hands while they were doing some distracted driving enforcement in that area.
BURLINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Distracted Driving#Canada#Gps#Canadian#Hrps#Hrpsburl
wkok.com

Police On Lookout For Impaired Drivers This Weekend

SUNBURY – With Halloween taking place this weekend, police throughout Northumberland County are talking about the dangers of impaired driving. Officer Terry Ketchem of Sunbury police and the coordinator of the Northumberland County Coordinator for the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program said being under the influence of a legal or illegal substance can lead to driving impairment and lead to injury or death.
SUNBURY, PA
WREG

Couple caught with stolen Maserati, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they’ve arrested a man and woman who stole a Maserati. Carl Defell and Bianca Williams are charged with theft of property over $60,000. The car cost over $80,000. Police pulled the couple over on Millbranch Road because the temporary plate was not displayed properly. Officers soon discovered the car had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FL Radio Group

Burglar Caught and Held Until Police Arrived

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 11:26 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrest Dylan C. Thompson, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York following a burglary on Cayuga Street. Police were called to a residence after the residents came home to find Thompson inside their home holding property of theirs. Once confronted Thompson was chased from the residence but was caught and held in the back yard until police arrived. Thompson was charged with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Thompson will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
KOAT 7

Caught on camera: Woman dragged by rideshare driver

BOSTON — Uber says it is working with the Boston Police Department after one of the company's rideshare drivers allegedly dragged a woman with a vehicle in South Boston. Boston police said they responded to the incident, which happened in the area of 930 East 4th St. just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Alabama Police Officer Caught On Video

Hunter and Ashley Smith shared pictures and video to make the point that not all police officers are bad. The bad cops just seem to get the most publicity. Tuscaloosa Police Officer Vick displayed his "extreme baby calming skills", according to the TPD, at the scene of a car accident on McFarland Boulevard Monday afternoon. According to Hunter and Ashley Smith, Officer Vick took extra time to make sure a baby was completely okay and even offered impressive baby calming expertise.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shropshire Star

Man caught with drugs assaulted police officer in Shrewsbury

A man assaulted a police officer when he was caught in possession of the drug mamba. Simon Budd, 38, was found to have a quantity of the Class B drug on his person in Shrewsbury on July 3 this year. He committed an assault on a police officer when he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5atlanta.com

Witness: Driver caught in the middle of shootout in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a gunfight in Atlanta that sent one man to the hospital early Friday morning. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital after a patient was admitted with a gunshot wound. At the hospital, a witness told police...
ATLANTA, GA
IBTimes

Driver Was Behind Tesla Wheel In Deadly Texas Crash: Investigators

A driver was at the wheel of a Tesla car in April that crashed and caught fire in Texas, US investigators said Thursday, contradicting initial police statements. Shortly after the crash, which killed both people in the car, police near Houston said an initial investigation showed the driver's seat was empty.
TEXAS STATE
Laurinburg Exchange

At the wheel

The city of Laurinburg Fire Department paid a visit to the children at State Line Children’s World on Thursday. Pre-K student Abel Dial hopped up into the driver’s seat to see what it was like behind the wheel. Training Officer Donald Locklear Jr. spoke with the classes and helped explain fire safety and what firefighters do at a fire.
LAURINBURG, NC
Daily Reflector

Distracted drivers are playing a deadly game

As you zoom down the highway at 55 mph or 70 or more, it is so easy to become distracted. The design of modern automobiles can lure you into a false sense of security. The ride is smooth and it seems you are barely moving. There are so many activities...
TRAFFIC
WILX-TV

Serial home invader caught by DeWitt Twp. Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In July, the DeWitt Township Police Department started investigating a series of home invasions. In one incident, the suspects were recorded committing the crime by the homeowner’s Ring doorbell system. While investigating, the polices seized evidence, including one piece with a fingerprint. The print was submitted...
LANSING, MI
fox32chicago.com

Shocking video: Fight breaks out between 2 women in Frankfort bathroom

FRANKFORT - A woman was hospitalized last week after a fight broke out in the bathroom of a banquet hall in suburban Frankfort. On Thursday around 11 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a battery call at CD&ME. When officers arrived on scene, security at the banquet hall told them a "physical altercation" occurred in the women’s bathroom between two females.
FRANKFORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy