The sixth edition of the European Arthouse Cinema Day is set to take place in over 600 cinemas across the world on Sunday, 14 November 2021. Organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE) in partnership with Europa Cinemas, the European Arthouse Cinema Day is the only joint initiative undertaken by cinema exhibitors to promote European films, boost the cinema experience and celebrate the engagement of movie theatres in promoting European cultural diversity through exclusive programs. Since its inception in 2016, the event has involved hundreds of cinemas in more than 40 countries across the globe each year.

