CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey's Erdogan lifts threat to expel Western ambassadors

By ANDREW WILKS Associated Press
Times Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Monday stepped back from a threat...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the expulsions, if carried...
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Turkey's Erdogan orders to expel envoys of 10 countries including US

Ankara [Turkey], October 24 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for calling to release human rights activist Osman Kavala. On Tuesday, the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#The Ambassadors#Western#Ap#Turkish
Times Daily

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — France has agreed to help initiate talks between Cyprus and French-speaking African countries for a deal to take back their citizens whose asylum applications have been rejected, the Cypriot interior minister said Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

'Just Put Me In Charge,' Rudy Giuliani Told Donald Trump. 'They Stole This Thing'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
SpaceNews.com

An object is now orbiting alongside China’s Shijian-21 debris mitigation satellite

HELSINKI — U.S. space tracking has detected a new object orbiting along with China’s recently launched Shijian-21 space debris mitigation technology satellite. Shijian-21 was launched into geosynchronous transfer orbit Oct. 23 by a Long March 3B rocket. Chinese state media reported that the satellite would “test and verify space debris mitigation technologies,” but no further details have been revealed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

North Korea can make more ingredients for nuclear bombs than expected

North Korea has the capacity to make more base ingredients for nuclear bombs than previously believed, according to new research, suggesting the Kim Jong Un regime possesses the potential to accelerate the earliest stages of production. The nation’s output of uranium—a fissile material for nuclear weapons when enriched—is just a...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Top Russian Spy’s Son Dead After ‘Fall’ From Embassy in Berlin

Either Russians are incredibly clumsy or they should stay away from open upper-floor windows. Another Russian—this time a diplomat in Berlin—was found in a heap on the sidewalk below the Russian embassy last month, dead after an apparent fall, Der Spiegel reports. The 35-year-old man, named by Bellingcat as the...
EUROPE
Times Daily

US orders some employees to leave Ethiopia as war escalates

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States is ordering non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Ethiopia and urging other U.S. citizens that they should “depart now” as the country’s war escalates and fighters approach the capital of Addis Ababa. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. body investigating the most serious crimes in Myanmar said that preliminary evidence collected since the military seized power on Feb. 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians “amounting to crimes against humanity.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
UNITED NATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy