CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Alisa is a horror game throwback to '90s 3D games like Resident Evil

By See more from me
GamingOnLinux
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccessfully funded on Kickstarter the horror game throwback Alisa is out after suffering a few minor release delays and so far it's looking pretty good. "Alisa is a classic late-90s style horror-themed action adventure game set in a fantasy...

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Best co-op horror game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With Halloween just around the corner, you might be looking at some horror films or video games to celebrate the day. Some games are sure to give you a big fright, but luckily, you don’t have to be scared alone.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Board Game Reveals Official Trailer and New Gameplay

Steamforged Games and Capcom are completing their Resident Evil trilogy of games with the game that started it all, and now they've given fans a new look at what's in store for players in the full trailer for Resident Evil: The Board Game, which you can watch in the video above. The game hits Kickstarter on October 26th, and as you can see in the video, the game will feature all of the elements that made the original game such a classic survival horror experience. You'll make your way through the mansion door by door, and you'll have to backtrack and solve puzzles to find keep moving forward. All the while you'll be encountering zombies, zombie dogs, and more, and you'll need to decide which enemies are deserving of all that coveted ammo.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Resident Evil” New Film vs. Game Featurette

Sony Pictures has released the first featurette for the horror reboot “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” based on the popular video game series. The film’s writer-director Johannes Roberts promises fans an adaptation that remains faithful to its source material, so much so the clip offers side-by-side comparisons between the scenes from the film and the game to show how the character and set designs match.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Game#Resident Evil#Adventure Game#Survival Horror#Elite Royal Agent#Victorian#Armours#Steam
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

The Video Game Soundtracks of our Lives: Horror Games

It’s that time of year again where we break out our favourite sweaters we like to wear until March while the local village goth has an extra spring in their nu-rock boots. It’s Halloween, the time of year we purposely sacrifice having heart conditions to find a good scare. Whether we’re watching some horror classics, or breaking out the Lovecraft, we live for cheap scares and cheaper Halloween themed cocktails.
VIDEO GAMES
Road to VR

‘Resident Evil 4’ for Quest 2 Review – Reanimating a Piece of Gaming History

Resident Evil 4 for Oculus Quest 2 definitely shows its age—it would be impossible not to given its lineage as a groundbreaking survival horror game initially launched on GameCube in 2005. Despite leaning on what have now become well-worn gaming tropes, RE4 for Quest proves to be an expert VR port that still manages to deliver a lot of fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City': Featurette Show How Faithful the Movie is to the Video Games

Sony Pictures Entertainment released a new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City featurette that shows how faithful the next adaptation of Capcom’s survival horror franchise is compared to the games. By putting scenes from the upcoming movie side by side with key moments from Resident Evil games, the new featurette shows fans how some shots are almost the same.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
digitalspy.com

New Resident Evil movie reveals Easter eggs from the game series

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is coming to cinemas soon, and the movie's director has revealed some Easter eggs to look out for. Adapted from the iconic horror video game series, the film version will bring the games to life with all of the key characters back for the ride.
MOVIES
CNET

Resident Evil 4 in VR almost feels like a whole new game

The first Oculus Quest 2-exclusive major holiday game is here and it's a throwback: Resident Evil 4 has been ported over to Facebook's standalone VR headset, with graphics boosts that need the newer Quest 2 hardware to run. This isn't the first horror game in VR, or even the first zombie game. It's an extremely common genre, with Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Arizona Sunshine and Lies Beneath already available to jump-scare you while in a headset. But Resident Evil 4 feels like the most momentous and it's a pretty surprisingly great adaptation based on my initial time with it. The VR-based interface makes it feel, in fact, like it was a game made for VR from the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Resident Evil WTRC Shows Off Game Recreations and Touts Faithful Adaptation

We’re just a few weeks away now from the release of the latest Resident Evil motion picture, Welcome to Raccoon City. With shockingly faithful recreations of locations and vehicles, I’ve been extremely excited to see more of this film in action. and thankfully director Johannes Roberts has released a new teaser showcasing direct comparisons between his film and the games, excitedly touting that the film is “a very faithful adaption of the games”. Check it out:
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Resident Evil 4 VR has content cut from the game in order appeal to a modern audience

System Requirements Optimum 1080p PC Build Low vs Ultra Screenshots GPU Performance Chart CPU List That Meet System Requirements GPU List That Meet System Requirements. Censorship is a hot topic these days, but I think we can all agree it's not as simple as a black and white answer. Although big companies taking action to be more inclusive and diversified is certainly a good thing, it can also lead to certain complications. The latest includes content cut from the upcoming VR port of Capcom’s most infamous title in the Resident Evil series.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Trailer Offers Game Scene Comparison

There are a ton of video game movie adaptations out there. Unfortunately, few and far between are these adaptations considered to be good. It’s hard to capture the enjoyment of these games and adapt them into a different medium. As a result, most films are loosely based on the source material they come from. A good portion of these loosely based films is hardly comparable to the video game franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Why Resident Evil 7’s First-Person View Is So Important to Its Body Horror

People love to be scared or explore what terrifies them most with the comfort of a screen between them and the terror. But just as there are different kinds of people, there are different types of fear and discomfort. From the humble monster movie to the often too real slashers, there is a sub-genre of horror for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil 4 in VR is the most fun I've ever had with a Resi game

I’ve lost count of the number of times Resident Evil 4 has been ported. 12, apparently. I’ve also lost count of how many times I’ve completed it and the number of times I’ve bought it. Given my most recent playthrough reminded me every single treasure location and puzzle solution is hardwired into my brain, it’s probably too many. Maybe that’s my brain telling itself another Resident Evil 4 playthrough was inevitable – I just never imagined it would be in VR, nor did I imagine it would be the most fun I have had playing Resident Evil 4 since I first played it.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy