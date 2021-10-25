CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business leaders expect wages to keep going up

By Kate Marino
 8 days ago
America’s business leaders expect to keep shelling out higher wages to employees. Driving the news: According a new quarterly survey released today by the National Association of Business Economists, a record high 58% of respondents increased pay at their firms during the third quarter — and nearly the same share expects...

WSAV News 3

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
Missy Crystal

Do People Expect Too Much From Minimum Wage Workers?

Do you hold minimum wage workers to a higher standard than other employees?. Treat minimum wage workers with respect and kindnessPhoto by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels. Restaurants can’t find enough workers in my area, so they close early if staff from other locations can’t help. That statement may not surprise you, as the labor shortage extends far beyond my region. There are hiring problems across the country right now, and a large chunk of these issues involve restaurants, retail gigs, and other low-wage jobs.
The Independent

US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
Axios

The massive crypto loophole only Congress can close

The companies standing behind over $100 billion in stablecoins — cryptocurrencies linked to the dollar — are effectively banks and should be regulated as such, according to an important new report released Monday by the Treasury Department. Why it matters: Such regulation — "urgently needed," per Treasury — can't happen...
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
MarketWatch

U.S. seen running out of cash between mid-December and mid-February, as debt-limit fears return

The U.S. government is most likely to have insufficient cash to meet all its financial obligations sometime between mid-December and mid-February if the federal borrowing limit isn't raised, according to a new projection released Friday by the Bipartisan Policy Center. Projections from the think tank in Washington, D.C., are closely followed, and the latest one comes after Democratic and Republican lawmakers agreed to a recent short-term increase in the debt limit following a standoff. Other analysts have predicted that the new "X Date" for the U.S. government, meaning when it would exhaust what are known as extraordinary measures and lack the cash to meet all its financial obligations, could come between mid-December and early January.
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak's pay rise for seven million people...but how WILL the UK afford it? Business leaders warn minimum wage rise will hit already-struggling firms while giving public sector workers a boost will anger private sector employees

More than seven million workers will get a pay rise in tomorrow's Budget. Rishi Sunak last night declared it was right to award higher wages to public sector employees because the economy was 'firmly back on track'. Around 5.6million staff – including nurses, teachers and members of the Armed Forces...
bizjournals

Marcum's Viewpoint: Business leaders can keep the peace

With employees returning to the office, in some cases under duress, the workplace may be more contentious than usual. Many business leaders, who thought in-person work would heighten collaboration and teamwork, are experiencing a backlash to this approach and running into roadblocks. Employees have different viewpoints on things such as...
The Independent

Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll

Americans’ opinions on the U.S. economy have soured noticeably in the past month, a new poll finds, with nearly half expecting economic conditions to worsen in the next year.Just 35% of Americans now call the national economy good, while 65% call it poor, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s a dip since September, when 45% of Americans called the economy good, and a return to about where views of the nation’s economy stood in January and February, when the pandemic was raging across the nation.The deterioration in Americans’ economic sentiments comes...
