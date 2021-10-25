CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living on Both Sides

Cover picture for the articleHi, I am Marco Macias, a history teacher here at Fort Hays State University. Thank you for tuning in, and welcome to a BookByte of The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border, a fascinating narrative from Francisco Cantu. In the book, he describes his experiences growing up on the...

Drugs Crossing the River

Hi, I am Marco Macias, a history teacher here at Fort Hays State University. Thank you for tuning in, and welcome to a BookByte of The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border, a fascinating narrative from Francisco Cantu. In the book, he describes his experiences growing up on the border and then pursuing a career in border patrol for several years. Traversing through the desert, he learns to understand the inhumanity of forcing immigrants across the desert and returns to civilian life. Afterward, he discovers the particularities of family separation as an undocumented friend visits his dying mother and can’t come back after decades of living in the United States.
Looking at both sides of an issue not always possible

Looking at both sides of an issue usually would be sound advice. It’s not a bad thing to consider several angles of anything, especially trying to look to see if an opposing viewpoint has some validity to take into consideration. But while there may be two sides of the same...
The "both sides" problem with American news coverage

Veteran journalist Jackie Calmes says political journalists are failing the public when they indulge "both-siderism." She says the radicalization of the GOP is a key story: "People are feeling like, well, without Trump in the picture, we're sort of back to normal. And, in fact, we're not. Trump still runs the party."
Sen. Ted Cruz introduces bill to send illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard and more ‘Democrat-led communities’

On Tuesday, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation that would force illegal immigrants to be processed in locations like Martha’s Vineyard and other “Democrat-led communities” as the border crisis continues to overwhelm citizens in states like Texas and Arizona. In the legislation dubbed the Stop the SURGE Act, Cruz...
Illegal immigration is destroying our country

Britain’s Home Office says more than 12,500 migrants have broken the law to get into the U.K. so far this year. Compare this to the nearly 200,000 migrants who have crossed the virtually nonexistent southern border just in July of this year. The count is estimated by the overwhelmed U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a name that is almost contradictory given the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the law and secure the border. It helps that Britain has a natural channel separating it from the continent, while our border resembles Swiss cheese.
Over 2,000 migrants push past line of police at U.S. border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 2,000 migrants began walking out of Tapachula, Mexico Saturday toward the U.S. border. While were minor scuffles, they were able to push past a line of police officers who were trying to stop them. Tens of thousands of migrants from South America and Haiti have been waiting for refuge or […]
Migrant caravan has 'no regard for the rule of law,' says ex-border official

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Thousands of migrants organized by QR code have reportedly forced their way through the Mexican National Guard on their way to the U.S. border. "The United States border control is overwhelmed, that's why we have large areas of the border wide open," said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat.
Leaked Documents Show Biden Administration Released Nearly 100K Illegal Aliens into the U.S.

SAN ANGELO, TX – A leaked document from Customs and Border Protections shows that nearly 100,000 illegal aliens were released inside the U.S. under the Biden Administration.  According to national correspondent for FOX News Bill Melugin, on Oct. 13, a document given to Melugin by a Border Patrol source showed that since Mar. 94,570 illegal aliens were released into the United States. The mass influx of people has ramped up since Aug. as at least 70,000 illegals were released into the country.
Why the Biden administration would pay as much as $450,000 to separated immigrant families

For much of the past two weeks, Republicans have accused the Justice Department of doing Democrats’ political bidding. The reason: The Justice Department said it would look into threats against local school board members, which Republicans allege is intended to chill the speech of conservative parents (even as the policy only pertains to threats).
More than 7,000 migrants expelled from U.S. by the Biden administration faced kidnappings, other attacks, report says

Roughly 7,600 migrants expelled from the U.S. under a Trump-era pandemic policy have been subject to kidnappings and other attacks since President Joe Biden took office. This includes migrant families, adults and children who were kidnapped, trafficked for sexual exploitation, extorted or repeatedly robbed after being deported to Mexico under the policy known as Title 42.
Police ‘Laughed’ When Biden Staffers Pleaded for Help as Trump Train Harassed Campaign Bus, Lawsuit Says

“No, we’re not going to do it.” That was the reply a San Marcos police officer gave a 911 dispatcher who informed him that the 2020 Biden campaign was requesting an escort for their bus while a caravan of Trump supporters was trying to run them off the road, according to 911 transcripts cited in a lawsuit obtained by The Texas Tribune. Police in other Texas towns did respond to the campaign staffers’ requests for an escort, but they left as the bus crossed jurisdictions from New Braunfels, Texas, into San Marcos, where the campaign had a scheduled event. When the...
The Internet Responds to Immigration Being Included in Biden’s “Build Back Better” Framework

Today, President Biden announced the Build Back Better framework. In it, this Administration makes it clear that immigration will be included in reconciliation:. In addition, the framework includes a $100 billion investment to reform our broken immigration system, consistent with the Senate’s reconciliation rules, as well as reducing backlogs, expanding legal representation, and making the asylum system and border processing more efficient and humane.
