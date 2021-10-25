CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Hong Konger convicted on secession charge in security trial

By ISAAC LAWRENCE
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3pFv_0cbfsR4Y00
China imposed a national security law in Hong Kong last June, a move that has brought mainland-style political speech curbs to the once outspoken business hub /AFP/File

A Hong Kong man who chanted protest slogans was found guilty of inciting secession on Monday in the second national security case to come to trial as authorities wield a sweeping new law to snuff out dissent.

Ma Chun-man, a 31-year-old food delivery driver, was convicted by a judge of trying to separate Hong Kong from China by chanting slogans and displaying placards, as well as through interviews with reporters last year.

China imposed a national security law in response to massive and often violent democracy protests in the city two years ago, in a move that has brought mainland-style political speech curbs to the once outspoken business hub.

The city's debut national security trial took place in July when a man was convicted of terrorism and secession after he rode his motorbike into police while flying a protest flag.

But Ma's prosecution was more of a legal weather vane because -- much like the vast majority of upcoming national security trials -- his offences did not involve a violent act and centred purely around his speech.

Prosecutors said slogans Ma used that incited secession included "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times", "Hong Kong independence, the only way out", "Hong Kongers, build our own country", "One nation, one Hong Kong" and "All shall be valiant, start armed uprising".

Ma's lawyers said their client was merely trying to prove "exercising freedom of speech is not unlawful". His slogans, they argued, were "empty words" and "a fool's ravings" that did not reflect any plan or resources.

But Stanley Chan, one of the judges specially chosen by the government to try security cases, disagreed and said Ma acted like "a human recorder repeating political statements".

"The defendant was constantly, unreservedly inciting others to commit acts that are explicitly banned in... the national security law," Chan said.

Whether Ma had actual plans or committed acts to separate Hong Kong from China was irrelevant to convicting him of inciting others, Chan said.

"In a society with rule of law, no one enjoys infinite rights and freedom, otherwise the destructive and subversive effects would go without saying," Chan said.

Ma, who has been in detention for the last 10 months, pleaded not guilty and did not take the stand during his trial.

He will be sentenced at a later date and faces up to seven years in jail.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Aussie rock lobsters a Hong Kong security threat: customs chief

Rampant smuggling of Australian rock lobsters into mainland China is a national security threat, Hong Kong's new customs chief said Thursday as she vowed to crack down on the trade. Lobsters are one of a number of products from Australia that China has restricted imports of as relations between the countries plunged. But they remain a prized and much sought-after delicacy in mainland China. Imports of Australian rock lobsters to Hong Kong -- which maintains no restrictions on the crustaceans -- have since sky-rocketed, with suspicions that the vast majority end up on mainland tables.
CHINA
IBTimes

Hong Kong Rights Lawyer Invokes Tiananmen 'Tank Man' At Trial

A Hong Kong lawyer said at her trial Monday that she was inspired by China's "tank man" to challenge the authorities and encourage people to mark the anniversary of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown. Chow Hang-tung, 36, was charged with "inciting others to knowingly join an unauthorised assembly" over her...
POLITICS
Reuters

Amnesty to shut Hong Kong offices given national security law risks

HONG KONG (Reuters) - International rights group Amnesty International said on Monday it would close its Hong Kong offices because a China-imposed security law had now made it “effectively impossible” for rights groups to work freely without the risk of reprisals. Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, the chair of Amnesty’s international...
POLITICS
CNN

Hong Kong passes film censorship law to 'safeguard national security'

Hong Kong's legislature passed a new film censorship law on Wednesday to "safeguard national security," though critics say it will dampen creativity in its world famous movie industry and further reduce freedoms in the former British colony. China imposed a sweeping national security law over its most restive city last...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police
US News and World Report

'Captain America' Protester Convicted Under Hong Kong National Security Law

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong activist dubbed "Captain America 2.0" for wielding the superhero's shield during protests was found guilty of incitement to secession on Monday, the second person convicted under a China-imposed national security law in a crackdown on dissent. Former delivery man Ma Chun-man, 31, was...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Hong Konger faces seven years in prison for chanting pro-democracy slogans

A second person has been convicted under Hong Kong’s draconian national security law for chanting pro-democracy slogans.Ma Chun-man, 31, was convicted on Monday after he was found to have chanted slogans such as “Hong Kong independence, the only way out” on at least 20 occasions between August and November last year.The former food delivery worker faces up to seven years in prison after being found guilty on one count of incitement to secession. Mr Ma’s sentencing is scheduled for 11 November. Mr Ma has often been called “Captain America 2.0” for wielding the popular Marvel superhero’s shield during protests....
CHINA
AFP

New Hong Kong law to censor old movies for security breaches

Hong Kong passed a toughened film censorship law on Wednesday empowering authorities to ban past films for "national security" threats and impose stiffer penalties for any breaches in the latest blow to the city's artistic freedoms. Authorities have embarked on a sweeping crackdown to root out Beijing's critics after huge and often violent democracy protests convulsed the city two years ago. A new China-imposed security law and an official campaign dubbed "Patriots rule Hong Kong" has since criminalised much dissent and strangled the democracy movement. Films and documentaries have become one of many cultural areas authorities have sought to purge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Young Hong Kongers who fled police brutality ‘languishing’ in UK asylum system due to arbitrary age cut-off

Young Hong Kong nationals who fled police brutality are “languishing” in the UK asylum system because they are arbitrarily excluded from a Home Office settlement route due to their age.Ministers are facing calls to amend the rules around the British National Overseas (BNO) scheme, designed to offer a path to citizenship for Hong Kongers in the wake of Beijing’s national security law being imposed last year after it emerged people under the age of 24 cannot benefit from it because they do not hold BNO passports, which were issued in 1997.Teenagers and young people from the city-state told The Independent...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
kdal610.com

Australia asks why Hong Kong considers lobsters national security risk

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia said it is seeking answers from China on why its lobster exports have been blocked, after a top Hong Kong customs official said Beijing had imposed trade restrictions and lobster smuggling was a national security matter. Almost all of Australia’s exports of the live seafood, prized...
CHINA
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Derrick

8 Hong Kong activists on trial over banned Tiananmen vigil

HONG KONG (AP) — A trial began Monday for Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists charged over their roles in an unauthorized Tiananmen vigil last year, amid a crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong. Lai and the seven others, which includes Lee Cheuk-yan, the...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

China's Xi to cement authority, legacy in Communist Party resolution

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to push through an historical resolution at a key Communist Party gathering next week, cementing his authority and legacy and strengthening his case for a precedent-breaking third term starting next year. A resolution on the "important achievements and historical...
CHINA
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The world's biggest coal importer has battled widespread power cuts in recent months that have disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel. But the crisis is now winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output, according to a Sunday statement from China's top economic planning body. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said average daily coal production has risen to above 11.5 million tonnes since the middle of October, up by 1.1 million tonnes compared with the end of September.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy