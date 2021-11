The new Lamborghini Countach has been spotted out in the wild mere months after the marque announced it was bringing back its most famous nameplate. Over the weekend, car YouTuber Varryx uploaded the first footage of the Countach LPI 800-4 driving on a public road to his channel. The result of what they referred to as “weeks of stalking,” the video represents the car’s first public appearance since its debut in August, and suggests that deliveries of the limited-run vehicle will take place next year as planned. In Varryx’s footage you can see a brilliant white Countach, which may or may not...

CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO