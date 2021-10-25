CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Catonsville and Arbutus area crime log for Oct. 15-20

By Allana Haynes, Baltimore Sun
A Baltimore County Police Department patrol car. Karl Merton Ferron

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County police:

Washington Boulevard , 3500 block, 21227. 8:38 p.m. Oct. 20. Three unknown suspects, one armed, entered a location, demanded money from the register and left the location in a vehicle.

North Rolling Road , 700 block, 21228. 6:25 a.m. Oct. 19. An unknown suspect broke the front door to a location to gain entry and stole cash from the cash register.

Booker Road , 6000 block, 21228. 1:05 a.m. Oct. 18. Two unknown, armed suspects demanded a victim’s property, obtained cash from the victim and fled the area on foot.

McDowell Lane , 4300 block, 21227. 8:03 p.m. Oct. 17. A food delivery driver was assaulted by an unknown suspect while delivering food. The suspect fled on foot with cash and food.

Elm Ridge Avenue , 1200 block, 21229. 5 p.m. Oct. 17. An unknown suspect made entry into a residence by breaking the front window with an unknown object, ransacked the house and removed several items.

Washington Boulevard , 3700 block, 21227. 12:19 a.m. Oct. 15. An unknown armed suspect entered a location and demanded money from the cashier and left the store entering the passenger side of the vehicle.

