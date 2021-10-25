CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our view: Even with modifications, US will benefit from safety net plan

Gloucester Daily Times
 8 days ago

President Joe Biden was busy Friday negotiating with Democratic leaders in an effort to move along his social safety net agenda. The ambitious — and extremely expensive — legislation has been billed as “cradle to grave” security for Americans. While the party has worked for months to come to...

www.gloucestertimes.com

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
Kyrsten Sinema
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Manchin Stalls Progress on Biden's Social Safety Net and Climate Plan as House Works to Finalize Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin refused to back Biden's social spending bill without a detailed analysis of its impacts, delaying Democrats' plans to pass both bills this week. Manchin accused fellow Democrats of playing "shell games" with the cost of a $1.75 trillion social package and urged the House to pass an infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.
KWCH.com

Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas joins six other states in a lawsuit against a federal vaccine mandate. The suit is focused on the order from President Joe Biden that requires all businesses with federal contracts, or funding from the federal government, to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The suit seeks to invalidate that mandate. The mandate has led businesses with federal contracts like Wichita’s Spirit Aerosystems and Kansas colleges like Wichita State University, KU, and K-State to require employees to be vaccinated. Protests against mandated vaccinations have been present throughout the state.
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
The Independent

Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill

Democrats have made significant progress toward adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to their massive social and environment package, two congressional aides said Sunday.Talks were continuing and no final agreement had been reached. But the movement raised hopes that the party's 10-year, $1.75 trillion measure would address the longtime Democratic campaign promise to lower pharmaceutical costs, though more modestly than some wanted. With talks on that and other issues underway, Democrats were hoping to resolve final differences and bring the overall measure to the floor this week, a House leadership aide said. The package, carrying President Joe...
Millions of Americans feel the pinch in SNAP program funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGFL/WKRC) - As pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, millions of Americans who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, will soon be left without aid to provide for their families. That's according to market research firm IRI. Officials say,...
