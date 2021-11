Fall has finally arrived in the Texarkana Area, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner. Soon, family from around the world will be traveling to be with each other, and those famous family dishes are already starting to weigh heavily on our pallets and minds. But for many, impressing those family members with fresh, home cooked meals, is almost as important as the Holiday itself. This year, to spice up your families cooking, you must visit Texarkana’s local spice market, The Mustard Seed Spice Market, for the freshest spices and ingredients to knock the socks off your family members this year. With their famous blend of organic spices from all over the world, you are sure to take home a win during your Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners this year.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO