‘I like making people scared’: Former child actor’s museum showcases Hollywood’s horror, sci-fi

Director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” has collected promising ticket sales internationally, but will box office spice flow in North America?. The Warner Bros. film, a big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, opens in 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and is projected to generate $30 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. It would be a solid start considering “Dune,” like the studio’s entire 2021 film slate, is landing simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. That pandemic-era strategy, one that has been controversially received, has contributed to depressed ticket sales for “The Suicide Squad,” the LeBron James sports comedy “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi drama “Reminiscence,” among others. Box office experts predict that ticket sales for “Dune” may be especially strong on Thursday night (for previews) and Friday before slowing down on Saturday and Sunday because the property’s die-hard fans often show up in force on opening day.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO