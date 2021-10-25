CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wife of jailed Turkish activist says case is 'inexplicable'

By ANDREW WILKS - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — The wife of a jailed philanthropist at the center of a diplomatic...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Court: Turkish Halkbank to be charged in Iran sanctions case

NEW YORK (AP) — A Turkish bank must face criminal charges that it evaded sanctions against Iran by processing billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenue, an appeals court ruled Friday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Judge orders accused wife in Navy spy case to remain in jail

An Annapolis, Md., teacher accused of plotting with her husband to try to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign country will remain behind bars pending trial, a federal judge in West Virginia ruled Thursday, to ensure she does not try to flee the country. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
International Business Times

Hong Kong Judge Rejects Activists' Jail-over-bail Request

A Hong Kong judge on Friday ordered a group of democracy activists to accept bail after they declared they would rather remain in pre-trial detention than be released with limits on their speech. The unusual ruling illustrates how the judges are curbing speech -- even for those who have not...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Istanbul#Halk Tv#Turkish#Ap#Western
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young daughters into marriage to survive the drought gripping western Afghanistan. Oblivious to the deal, six-year-old Faristeh and 18-month-old Shokriya sit by her side in a mud-brick and tarpaulin shelter for displaced people. "My husband said if we don't give away our daughters, we will all die because we don't have anything to eat," Fahima said of the choice now facing thousands of Afghan families. "I feel bad giving away my daughters for money."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

‘Send us home,’ beg Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels

Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back, casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, the government’s Afghan resettlement programme. It was launched by Boris Johnson on 29 August to help Afghan refugees arriving in the UK by...
U.K.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene cut off for calling for Biden impeachment during surprise appearance at Stuart Scheller sentencing

Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached and accused American troops of war crimes amid repeated objections of relevance to the sentencing of Stuart Scheller, who pleaded guilty after defying a gag order to criticise the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.The Congresswoman, appearing via Zoom, was repeatedly cut off by Col Glen Hines, the military judge who will rule on Mr Scheller’s sentence on Friday.The Georgia Republican was called by Scheller’s defence as a character witness, along with her colleagues Louie Gohmert, of Texas, and Ralph Norman, of South Carolina.Despite not personally knowing Mr Scheller, Ms...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Isis threat: Police in Virginia on alert after warning of possible terror attack

Police are on high alert at shopping malls and transport hubs just outside of Washington DC this weekend after receiving intelligence that suggested Isis may be planning an attack.Several law enforcement agencies in northern Virginia said they would be out in large numbers over the Halloween weekend at malls and other shopping areas to counter the threat.Authorities are still assessing the intelligence and say they don’t believe there is any immediate danger to the public.A statement from the Arlington County Police Department said they were aware of a “non-specific, unconfirmed threat to shopping centres”. “As always, the public is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Man accused of beating wife to death once again released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect the district attorney’s office went to great lengths to put back behind bars is now out of jail again. Jerome Gutierrez is accused of beating his wife Kristy Rivera to death. Related coverage High court orders murder suspect back into custody Man accused of killing wife released following court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy