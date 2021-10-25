CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Fall family fun in Central New York state

By LAUREN BOWMAN
Rock Hill Herald
 8 days ago

Fall has become synonymous with leaf-peeping, harvest festivals, road trips and apple orchards. What better way to experience all the festivities than by traveling to a region known for its beautiful fall foliage, friendly people and plenty of outdoor activities?. My daughter and I recently made the trip to...

www.heraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citizen Online

New York state fall foliage report for week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 26, 2021:. This is the eighth 2021 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon. I LOVE NY urges travelers to follow all COVID-related public health and safety guidelines while enjoying the foliage this season. Visitors should call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open and available.
POLITICS
nymetroparents.com

This Is Where to See the Best Fall Foliage in New York

Here are the best places to see dazzling displays of fall foliage in the New York metro area. As the weather gets cooler, the colors on the trees begin to get brighter and we can see some of the best fall foliage in New York. The entire state of New York boasts a wide selection of broad-leafed trees in the autumn beginning in October, and there is a terrific pattern of brilliant red, orange, and yellow shades splattered across the landscape. Take a drive along Route 25A in Suffolk County, the Taconic State Parkway, or River Road from Rhinebeck to Red Hook to enjoy miles of stunning foliage in New York. If you're looking to visit a park, nature center, or go for a hike for some more up-close-and-personal foliage views, check out one of these spots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalley360.com

GRAFTON LAKES STATE PARK TO HOST FALL FUN DAY

GRAFTON – Do you love fall? So do we! Come out the day before Halloween to enjoy fall activities at Grafton Lakes State Park. Activities will include a “build-a-bat”, s’mores, crafts, pumpkin painting, costume contest, and more! All festivities will begin at 3pm at the Welcome Center and run until 5:45 p.m.
GRAFTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
Person
Amelia Earhart
WNYT

Piece of New York State Museum falls from 9th floor

ALBANY - The New York State Museum will be open Tuesday after some structural damage over the weekend. NewsChannel 13 is told a piece of the structure fell from the ninth floor onto the terrace, then the sidewalk on Madison Avenue on Sunday. The state Office of General Services sent...
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Park Plans Halloween Fun 212 Feet Above the Hudson River

There are so many great places to walk around the Hudson Valley but one of the most unique would be the Walkway Over the Hudson. The Walkway has the distinction of being the World's Longest Elevated Pedestrian Bridge. Spanning 1.28 linear miles and standing 212 feet above the Hudson River it is truly a one of a kind walking area that we have access to simply because we live close by. It is great that you can get to it from either the Poughkeepsie side in Dutchess County or from Highland on the Ulster County side.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Restaurants#Family Fun#Atlanta#Riverfront Preserves#Hilton Albany#The Ny State Museum#Iroquois#The Discovery Center
The Dansville Online

Exhale: Fall foliage captured by our photojournalists across New York state

Take a moment. Look around. Breathe. It’s autumn in New York, and there’s nothing quite like it in the world. The majestic maples, the delicate quaking aspens, the sycamores and red oaks and hickories. New York’s fall foliage is a vibrant symphony in full crescendo, an endlessly enthralling whirlwind of color: a pop of crimson, a crush of orange, a shock of spun yellow gold staking their claim amongst the deep emerald evergreens.
POLITICS
artvoice.com

Fun Things To Do In New York City

New York City! The Big Apple! Whatever you call it, this city is one of the best places to go on vacation. If you’re looking for cool things to do whilst you’re in New York, then check out this list below. There are loads of ideas, from strolling through Central Park to catching a Broadway show. You’ll be spoilt for choice!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Peak fall color reported across several New York State regions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready, Western New York, near peak and peak fall color is here and across much of the state this week. In the seventh update of ILOVENY.COM's New York State Fall Foliage Map, more of the state shows near peak or peak fall color with the first reports of past peak conditions in parts of the Adirondacks and Catskills.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Lite 98.7

Cute Alpacas Invade New York State Fairgrounds This Weekend For Furry Fun

Aren't Alpaca's one of the cutest animals? There will be more than plenty on showcase Halloween Weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds. On Facebook, the Great New York State Fair is having a little fun with puns calling this an Alpacalypse. Of course, that is of course because Halloween is this Sunday. So how about this, do the trick or treating with your little ghouls and goblins on Sunday, but Saturday take a ride to Syracuse and see the Alpacas.
SYRACUSE, NY
mcheraldonline.com

Community Celebrates Family Fall Fun Day

Haiden Fay, Kaidance Brandon, and Ainsley Fay all supporting the Family Fall Fun Day put on by Belly Busters Catering and Food Truck Sunday in Williamsburg. Besides fall games and treats, a lot of Williamsburg groups got together to support the local community.
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
localsyr.com

October to end on a soggy note in Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) While the first three weeks of October in Syracuse was headlined by unseasonably warm weather, the last week of the month is highlighted by damp weather. Here is what is happening. The wet weather is being caused by two systems. The first one is low pressure and...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State's Paid Family Leave expands to include caring for siblings

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill, expanding New York State’s Paid Family Leave law to include caring for siblings who are seriously ill. Under current law, New Yorkers cannot take leave to care for a sibling with a serious health condition because Paid Family Leave only covers caring for spouses, domestic partners, children and step-children, parents, parents-in-law, grandparents and grandchildren; however, the latest legislation expands the legal definition of “family members” to include siblings.
POLITICS
longislandadvance.net

Fall Fest Family Fun Day this weekend!

The Angel’s of Long Island will be hosting a fall festival family fun-day with all the proceeds going to support the non-profit. The event will be held this weekend on Oct. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. with free admission for all at the Hagerman Fire Department in East Patchogue. There will be vendors, food, music and games as well as a food drive raffle and safe trick or treating. So bring your own bucket! For more information call 631-294-1322.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy