Towson and Cockeysville crime log for Oct. 12-20
The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
Towson precinct
North Charles Street , 6700 block, 21204. 3:51 p.m. Oct. 20. A victim was assaulted by an armed suspect.
Aberdeen Road , 1700 block, 21286. 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Three unknown suspects knocked on a victim’s door and assaulted her when she opened the door. The suspects fled when an acquaintance of the victim approached the door.
Lachlan Circle , 6900 block, 21288. 8:24 p.m. Oct. 14. A victim was walking to his apartment when an unknown suspect grabbed the back of his pant pocket and stole his wallet.
Greenway Road , 8400 block, 21286. 10 p.m. Oct. 12. An unknown suspect kicked in the front door of an apartment and stole a broom from the location.
Cockeysville precinct
West Aylesbury Road , unit block, 21093. 2:20 a.m. Oct. 20. Two unknown suspects smashed a front window to gain entry into a location, stole alcohol and removed a safe. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle with a third suspect.
York Road , 10300 block, 21030. 12:03 a.m. Oct. 20. Three suspects ripped an ATM out of the wall of a location, but were interrupted by police who were patrolling the area. As the suspects fled on foot, one of them was apprehended by police.
York Road , 1300 block, 21093. 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19. A victim was approached by an unknown suspect who distracted the victim, reached inside her purse and grabbed cash. The victim was assaulted as the suspect fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.
York Road , 2100 block, 21093. 4 p.m. Oct. 18. Unknown suspects attempted to remove an ATM from its structure but were unsuccessful.
