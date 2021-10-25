CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Police Investigating After Wrong-Way Crash Kills One Person On Interstate 79 In Washington County

By Greg Finley
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3wke_0cbfqFnU00

An investigation is underway after one person was killed on I-79 in Washington County after a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened in North Strabane Township according to State Police.

Police say Holly Davis of Canonsburg was hit in a head-on crash by a car going the wrong way. State police confirm Davis was driving around 1:45 a.m. when she was hit by the vehicle going the wrong direction.

The driver was 26 year old Kristina Rose Coyne of Washington. She was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time no charges have been made against Coyne.

