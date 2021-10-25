Wayne Rooney’s comments a major worry for Celtic

Ever since she got together with husband Wayne Rooney almost 20 years ago, Coleen Rooney has always been portrayed as his long-suffering wife who will put up with anything, including him cheating. And last week it was revealed that Coleen has decided to speak about her marriage – warts and all – for a new Amazon Prime documentary about Wayne’s life. Speaking in the trailer for Rooney, Coleen addressed Wayne visiting prostitutes when they were both 16 and said, “I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with – together with alcohol – not good. I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable.” Wayne also spoke about the incident, saying, "People still look at me in a different way. For me, it's important that people remember me for who I am, rather than what I've done."

