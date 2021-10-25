Police investigating late-night shooting in Troy

Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial race will come to a head on Tuesday as voters go to the polls in an election that will likely set the tone for next year’s midterm elections. Polls show former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) neck and neck with former private equity CEO Glenn Youngkin (R),...
More than 2,000 New York City firefighters took medical leave this past week as the deadline for showing proof of full vaccination has passed and city workers who failed to comply with the mandate now face being placed on unpaid leave. New York City Fire Department (NYFD) Deputy Commissioner Frank...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Opening statements were expected Tuesday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. Here’s a look at the charges:
GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - More than 100 global leaders late on Monday pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The joint statement at the COP26...
Fireworks boomed as more than 33,000 visitors at Shanghai Disneyland waited — and waited — for mandatory COVID-19 test results, surrounded by health workers dressed from head to toe in white protective suits. Shanghai Disneyland announced suddenly Sunday evening that it was no longer accepting any new visitors and was...
Comments / 0