Family members of a young North Carolina woman killed by her partner say she was in the process of trying to leave her allegedly abusive boyfriend. Xamegga Whitfield, 25, was shot to death in the street by Michael Cintel Culpepper, 20, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Detectives were able to obtain a video that recorded the Oct. 21 shooting. Police say a nearby resident called 911 to report the crime, and when the first officer arrived at around 7:29 a.m., they found the suspect on his knees in the road. Culpepper then shot himself.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO