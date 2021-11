The gallery on the second floor of the Connelly Center has the energy of a hidden gem in plain sight. The rousing energy of the main seating areas outside and Belle Air Terrace is softened to a dull roar the moment I enter and shake the hand of the brand new Curator of the University Art Collection and Art Director, Jennie Castillo. We are standing in the current show entitled “Modern Masters,”which consists of “Everything [Castillo] enjoyed finding so far in storage that fits into that realm.” While she did not have an opening reception for the current show, Castillo says she wanted to start quickly and give the students something to see from Day one of the Fall 2021 semester.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO