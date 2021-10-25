Unlearning the Sunk Cost Fallacy, in Writing and in Love

Lucy Corin is the guest. Her new novel, The Swank Hotel, is out now from Graywolf. LC: There are a lot of ways that I could squirrel out of the question. But the origin story, the real one, it’s an intimate story, and I’ll tell it in part because I feel OK telling it because it’s contained in the book, and it’s contained in the book in a way that is presented as the origin story. One of the wild things in the book is that there’s a chapter written by my real-life sister. She’s a brilliant writer. She’s a wonderful artist. I love her enormously. She’s a complicated person. I’m kind of complicated. You don’t know that yet, but I am. But she had an experience where she came very close to dying, and she didn’t. And it changed my life. It changed my life to be in the presence of that.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO