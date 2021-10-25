CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unlearning the Sunk Cost Fallacy, in Writing and in Love

By Hazel Hayes
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

It’s a grey, rainy Sunday afternoon, the first day you’ve had to yourself in weeks. There’s nowhere you need to go, and nothing you need to do but relax. You’re nestled into one corner of the sofa with a blanket and a big mug of hot chocolate, and you’ve just rented...

lithub.com

Literary Hub

On Writing a Book For Dog People

I am not the type of dog person who loves all dogs. I don’t even like very many of them. The truth, I guess, is that I am as picky about dogs as I am about people. So the ones I do love take on outsized proportions (leaving enormous rents when they go), and it follows that I’m a bit difficult to please when it comes to dogs in literature. Finding the good ones is like sifting for edible scraps behind a dumpster—their roles are small but vital, and generally tragic. They tend to be plot devices rather than characters. Rich in pathos, poor in complexity. I’m thinking of Argos, or Merrylegs in Hard Times.
blcklst.com

On Writing

“A wise editor once observed that the easiest decision a reader can make is to stop reading. This means that every sentence has to count in grabbing the reader’s attention, starting with the first. Get to the point: Why does your topic matter? Why should it matter today? And why should the reader care what you, of all people, have to say about it?”
Literary Hub

Victoria Chang on the Real Questions that Power Stories

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. Recently, I pointed out to several of my students that their writing tends to remain safely within the confines of its original subject matter. It ruminates and circles around its chosen and stated objects in expected ways. One student had structured her entire manuscript around one theme, and the poems within the manuscript seemed written toward that theme. Other students had written poems about a bird or a stone, and the poems meditated in predictable ways on those objects all the way to the ending of the poems. I asked these students to dig a little deeper and query the work, asking the work what it was really about. I wanted them to allow their writing to gravitate toward the shadow subject, or the heart of something unanswerable.
Literary Hub

Pamela Paul on What We’ve Lost to the Internet

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Pamela Paul, the author of 100 Things We’ve Lost to the Internet,...
Person
Annie Dillard
Literary Hub

Lucy Corin on the Near-Death Experience That Changed Everything

Lucy Corin is the guest. Her new novel, The Swank Hotel, is out now from Graywolf. LC: There are a lot of ways that I could squirrel out of the question. But the origin story, the real one, it’s an intimate story, and I’ll tell it in part because I feel OK telling it because it’s contained in the book, and it’s contained in the book in a way that is presented as the origin story. One of the wild things in the book is that there’s a chapter written by my real-life sister. She’s a brilliant writer. She’s a wonderful artist. I love her enormously. She’s a complicated person. I’m kind of complicated. You don’t know that yet, but I am. But she had an experience where she came very close to dying, and she didn’t. And it changed my life. It changed my life to be in the presence of that.
Literary Hub

Jen Campbell on Disability, Productivity, and Perspective

In this week’s episode, Kendra Kendra talks with Jen Campbell about her book, The Sister Who Ate Her Brothers, which is out from Thames & Hudson. Kendra: It’s like you mentioned that it was, you know, fairly fairly recently—within the last few years—that you came to view yourself as disabled. And I feel like I’ve definitely been on a similar trajectory where I felt like, because I was productive, I couldn’t call myself “really disabled” because, like, I wasn’t disabled enough. Can you talk a little bit about that and how that’s changed your perspective on your work?
Literary Hub

How Horror Mirrors the Irrevocability of Grief

I’m sitting in my car in the parking garage at Rush Hospital, reading from After the People Lights Have Gone Out, a short story collection by Stephen Graham Jones. The story I’m reading is called, “The Dead Are Not,” and it’s about a husband who notices strange beings attending the funerals of the people in his wife’s cancer support group. He’s also struggling to cope with the reality of his wife’s terminal illness. Time is ticking, as group members succumb to the disease, and partners succumb to their unbearable grief. He wonders what lies beyond this life. He’s so desperate for his wife not to leave him, he’s willing to do anything to keep her from oblivion.
Literary Hub

Goosebumps titles for today’s biggest books.

It’s Halloween weekend—time for two powerful concepts: outfits and mischief. The outgoing among us might go out and play some tricks; the more introverted might stay inside and read the unofficial book series of Halloween, Goosebumps. But if you don’t have The Werewolf of Fever Swamp or Night of the Giant Everything on hand, you can always give your regular reading an All Hallows Eve-themed twist. To assist you in your Halloween pursuits, I’ve retitled a few of today’s biggest novels in the style of Goosebumps, so no matter what you read this weekend, you’ll be doing it in the Halloween spirit:
Literary Hub

How the Everyday Becomes Mythic Through Fiction

Where I live there is porcelain in the dirt. Broken shards of dinner plates decorated in elaborate designs of every color. Often, they are hidden from sight until a rain comes hard enough to wash them clean. We collect them by the handful and balance them on our windowsills. We let our daughter play with the ones not sharp enough to worry us. It’s hard to understand why they are here so far away from anything. We live in the woods. Surrounded by trees. The smell of leaf fire is often the only sign that there are other people living nearby.
Fatherly

How to Write the Heartfelt Love Note Your Partner Deserves

This article was produced in partnership with Pandora Jewelry. Unless you’re Sappho, Al Green, or another of history’s great love poets, it can be difficult to express on a page the love that you have for your partner. And doing so in the limited space afforded by the note that accompanies your holiday gift to them is even harder. That’s why we asked Joe Oestreich, an English professor, author of four books, and husband of 21 years, for his advice in crafting a love note for your partner this holiday season. Here is his expert advice.
Literary Hub

5 Important Books That Reveal the Human Cost of War

As a reporter, I’ve documented war and conflict for more than three decades. The things I carry with me are important. While traveling light and often working in closed countries or besieged areas, the most important things in my backpack, aside from a medical kit, is a book that can nourish and inspire me. Many of the classics of war reportage I chose also parallel with my own life and professional experiences.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Literary Hub

Read the letter that began the legendary friendship between Henry James and Edith Wharton.

On this day in 1900, Henry James sent his first letter to Edith Wharton, which kicked off a lifelong friendship and mentorship. Both authors had ties to the historic 21 Washington Place: James grew up in a now demolished building just east of Washington Square, and Wharton resided at Washington Square North for a brief period in 1882. Undoubtedly, Washington Square made a lasting impact on the two authors. James’s Washington Square was, in part, a tribute to his Greenwich Village upbringing, and Wharton’s The Age of Innocence was influenced by her short stay.
Literary Hub

William Souder on the Life and Work of John Steinbeck

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by William Souder, the author of Mad at the World: A Life of...
Literary Hub

A Scientific Explanation for Your Urge to Sniff Old Books

Inside its dry and musty hull, the smell of old books contains great distances. You sense time travel, of course, but also the soaring aeronautics of ideas. Sometimes a great book sticks the landing, very often they don’t. And sometimes books fail to jump high enough. In smelling old books,...
seoulbeats.com

Seventeen Write a Letter of Love with "Attacca"

Unless you have knowledge of musical terms or happen to be very friendly with the English dictionary, you may not have realized that the word “attacca” existed before Seventeen announced the title of their ninth mini album. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, attacca means to “attack at once.” In a...
Literary Hub

In his free time, William Makepeace Thackeray loved sketching witches and ghouls.

As All Hallows’ Eve approaches, Poe, Shelley and Lovecraft are top of mind—but many other canonical writers had spooky inclinations that flew under the radar. For instance, novelist and illustrator William Makepeace Thackeray was known for his satirical novels; but he also had a less-well-known creepy side. He illustrated many of his own works, but when he died in 1963, he left behind hundreds of sketches, and as Dan Piepenbring noted for The Paris Review in 2014, those sketches contained some eerie visual threads.
Literary Hub

Miriam Toews on the Rebellion of Exuberance

This week on The Maris Review, Miriam Toews joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new novel, Fight Night, out now from Bloomsbury. MK: Tell me about writing the character of nine-year-old Swiv in her voice, but showing the reader about all of the things she doesn’t understand. MT: The biggest...
Literary Hub

“The Way the Tides”

Less gender; other days overwhelm. The preceding is from the Freeman’s channel at Literary Hub, which features excerpts from the print editions of Freeman’s, along with supplementary writing from contributors past, present and future. The latest issue of Freeman’s, a special edition gathered around the theme of change, features work by Joshua Bennett, Sandra Cisneros, Lauren Groff, Sayaka Murata and Ocean Vuong among others, is available now.
Literary Hub

5 mystical transformations in literature.

Hallow’s Eve is nearly upon us. The leaves have died off. The pumpkins have been carved, the jack-o’-lanterns lit. The candy has been bought (and eaten, oops, and re-bought for distribution to the children). And hopefully you, dear reader, have thought a little bit about your costume for this weekend. Personally, the older I get, the more I look forward to dressing up. Why shouldn’t we? Our paths and personalities grow more set in stone with every passing year, and this is one bright day where we get to be someone totally different. It’s special, don’t you think, when a person becomes utterly transformed? A kind of magic has to take hold. Perhaps that’s why I’m very drawn to stories in which such a shift transpires. There is certainly no shortage of these sorts of tales in mythology. For today’s spooky season reading, I give you a list of mystical transformations in recent literature.
