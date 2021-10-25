CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids

By ROD McGUIRK
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uglXj_0cbfpM0m00
Australia Children Online FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone in Surfside, Fla. Australia plans to crack down on online advertisers targeting children by making social media platforms seek parental consent for users younger than 16 years old to join or face fines of 10 million Australian dollars ($7.5 million) under a draft law released Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Wilfredo Lee)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia plans to crack down on online advertisers targeting children by making social media platforms seek parental consent for users younger than 16 years old to join or face fines of 10 million Australian dollars ($7.5 million) under a draft law released Monday.

The landmark legislation would protect Australians online and ensure that Australia’s privacy laws are appropriate in the digital age, a government statement said.

Social media platforms would be required to take all reasonable steps to verify their users’ ages under a binding code for social media services, data brokers and other large online platforms operating in Australia,

The platforms would also have to give primary consideration to the best interests of children when handling their personal information, the draft legislation states.

The code would also require platforms to obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16.

The proposed legal changes come after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen this month asserted that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention David Coleman said the new code would lead the world in protecting children from social media companies.

“In Australia, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a consistent increase in signs of distress and mental ill health among young people. While the reasons for this are varied and complex, we know that social media is part of the problem,” Coleman said in a statement.

Facebook regional director of public policy Mia Garlick said her platform had been calling for Australia’s privacy laws to evolve with new technology.

“We have supported the development of international codes around young people’s data, like the U.K. Age Appropriate Design Code,” Garlick said in a statement, referring to British legislation introduced this year that requires platforms to verify users’ ages if content risks the moral, physical or mental well-being of children.

“We’re reviewing the draft bill and discussion paper released today, and look forward to working with the Australian government on this further,” she added.

Australia has been a prominent voice in calling for international regulation of the internet.

It passed laws this year that oblige Google and Facebook to pay for journalism. Australia also defied the tech companies by creating a law that could imprison social media executives if their platforms stream violent images.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fudzilla

Facebook wants to build a new universe

Social notworking site Facebook say it wants to built a “metaverse” which truly reflects the will of its mighty creator Mark Zuckerberg. According to the blog post from Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, and Javier Olivan, vice president of central products Facebook will hire 10,000 European Union workers in the next five years to create this new universe.
INTERNET
investing.com

Australia publisher calls government on Facebook, regulator concerned

SYDNEY (Reuters) -A small Australian publisher is calling for the government to enforce a new law to compel Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) to negotiate a content deal, prompting the architect of the rule to say he was "concerned" about the social media giant's behaviour. The petition by academic publisher The Conversation,...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

As long as parents say no, minors have to say bye to social media; Australia plans to force parental consent for minors on social media

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia unveiled plans on Monday to make social media companies obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16, with multimillion dollar fines for failing to comply. Draft legislation to enhance online privacy protections would require companies such as Facebook, anonymous forum Reddit, smartphone dating app Bumble...
FACEBOOK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Coleman
Axios

Facebook seeks fountain of youth

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said that the company is pivoting its strategy to focus on young adults, following reports that teens have fled its apps. Why it matters: A series of stories based on leaked whistleblower documents suggest the company sees the aging of its user base as an existential threat to its business.
INTERNET
Boston Globe

Facebook wants the young people back

"We are retooling our teams to make serving young adults their North Star rather than optimizing for the larger number of older people." On Monday, the public got a glimpse into Mark Zuckerberg’s fear that Facebook might shrivel into irrelevance. In a conference call to discuss Facebook’s financial results, Zuckerberg...
INTERNET
yourchoiceway.com

Is Facebook Safe For Kids?

Even young kids can know more about how to use a tablet or phone than their parents, but should you allow them to use Facebook? Here’s what you need to know. Chances are that you’re well aware of Facebook, since it’s the biggest social network in the world. Even if you have an account yourself, you might not realise that Facebook has a minimum age for creating a profile, which prevents kids under 13 from using the site.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook cancels 937 accounts linked to Nicaragua government

Meta Platforms, the company that runs Facebook said Monday it has canceled 937 accounts linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega Meta said it also removed 140 deceptive pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts for violating the company’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity.” Meta said it was a classic example of a “troll farm," which it defined as attempts “to corrupt or manipulate public discourse by using fake accounts to ... mislead people about who’s behind them.” The firm said the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Consent#Ap#Australians
Boston 25 News WFXT

Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal. An Australia newspaper cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s explanation to Macron last week...
POLITICS
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
Apple Insider

App Tracking Transparency has hit social media for $10 billion in lost revenue so far

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's privacy push has cost social media companies dearly, with advertising revenue for Facebook, Twitter, Snap, and YouTube down almost $10 billion in the second half of 2021 due toiOS' App Tracking Transparency feature.
CELL PHONES
redlakenationnews.com

COVID shots are a go for kids, but many parents are reluctant to consent

The Food and Drug Administration's authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Friday makes 28 million unvaccinated children in the United States suddenly eligible for the shot and offers the country an opportunity to make big inroads in its efforts to achieve broad immunity against the coronavirus.
KIDS
TheConversationCanada

Governments should inoculate citizens to prevent the spread of fake news

Russian intervention in the 2016 U.S. presidential election showed how disinformation could disrupt a democratic process. And due to the current reach of social media, the risk of fake news being disseminated is greater than ever. Foreign intervention in the Canadian federal election was relatively insignificant compared to the U.S. presidential election, but the potential ramifications of fake news in Canada still require extra awareness and effort to counter it in the long run. Canada needs a broad strategy that combines approaches from national and international governments, private companies like Google and Facebook and third-party entities like the fact-checking organization DisinfoWatch. Inoculating...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy