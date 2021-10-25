CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

German court sentences IS woman to 10 years in prison

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxFn4_0cbfp6yP00
Germany Trial Defendant Jennifer W. arrives in a courtroom for her trial in Munich, Germany, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The woman from Lohne in Lower Saxony is charged with murder and war crimes. As an IS supporter in Iraq, she is said to have stood idly by while a small Yazidi girl was chained in a courtyard and died of thirst. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) (Sven Hoppe)

BERLIN — (AP) — A German convert to Islam was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday on charges that, as a member of the extremist Islamic State group in Iraq, she allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the hot sun.

The Higher Regional Court in Munich convicted the 30-year-old, identified only as Jennifer W. in line with privacy rules, of — among other things — membership of a terrorist organization abroad, aiding and abetting attempted murder, attempted war crimes and crimes against humanity, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal prosecutors had accused the woman, from Lohne in Lower Saxony, of standing by in Iraq as her then-husband chained the young Yazidi girl in a courtyard and left her to die of thirst.

The child was “defenseless and helplessly exposed to the situation,” judge Joachim Baier said on Monday, adding that W. “had to reckon from the beginning that the child, who was tied up in the heat of the sun, was in danger of dying”.

However, she had done nothing to help the girl — although this had been “possible and reasonable” for her, Baier said, according to dpa.

W. grew up as a Protestant but converted to Islam in 2013.

German media reported that she made her way to Iraq through Turkey and Syria in 2014 to join the IS. In 2015, as a member of the extremist group’s “morality police,” she patrolled parks in Fallujah and Mosul, armed with an assault rifle and a pistol as well as an explosive vest and looking for women who did not conform with its strict codes of behavior and dress, prosecutors said.

She was taken into custody while trying to renew her identity papers at the German embassy in Ankara in 2016, and deported back to Germany.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two neo-Nazis jailed for nine years over US terror plots, as one invokes Michael Bublé in plea for mercy

Two members of a neo-Nazi group have been sentenced to nine years in prison for plotting a violent attack with the aim of bringing down the US government.The case highlights a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists, deemed as the greatest terrorist threat to the US.FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, US Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr, and a third member of a group called The Base in January 2020.The arrests came four days before a pro-gun rally in Virginia after conversations between Mathews and Lemley were captured on surveillance equipment installed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan over drugs is acquitted

A Czech model sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug trafficking in Pakistan has been acquitted, her lawyer said on Monday.   "Based on information from (her) lawyer, we can confirm a court of appeals has decided to acquit the Czech national in Pakistan," the Czech foreign ministry said in a tweet.
WORLD
AFP

Cambodian court sentences autistic teenager for Telegram posts

A Cambodian court sentenced an autistic teenager to eight months in prison on Monday, with part of the term suspended, for sending Telegram messages that were deemed insulting to the government, his mother said. Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Monday sentenced him to eight months in prison, under incitement charges and for insulting public officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Prison#Ap#Islamic State#The Higher Regional Court#Dpa#Protestant
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-Army vet sentenced for Southern California bomb plot

An Army veteran who plotted to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison. Mark Steven Domingo, 28, of Reseda in Los Angeles, was convicted in August of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young daughters into marriage to survive the drought gripping western Afghanistan. Oblivious to the deal, six-year-old Faristeh and 18-month-old Shokriya sit by her side in a mud-brick and tarpaulin shelter for displaced people. "My husband said if we don't give away our daughters, we will all die because we don't have anything to eat," Fahima said of the choice now facing thousands of Afghan families. "I feel bad giving away my daughters for money."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
6abc

Survivors share horrific details after being kidnapped by Haitian gang

Survivors of a previous kidnapping by the notorious Haitian gang 400 Mawozo have revealed details about what life was like as a hostage, with the group currently demanding a $17 million ransom to set free 16 Americans and one Canadian they have captive. The group of missionaries affiliated with Christian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Iconic Actor's Son Arrested, Denied Bail in Drugs Case

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is under scrutiny after his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested for alleged drug infractions. Aryan was taken into custody on an extravagant party cruise off the coast of Mumbai, India this weekend according to a report by New Delhi Television News, along with seven other people. Authorities say they seized a huge amount of drugs that indicates intent to sell as well as use.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene cut off for calling for Biden impeachment during surprise appearance at Stuart Scheller sentencing

Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached and accused American troops of war crimes amid repeated objections of relevance to the sentencing of Stuart Scheller, who pleaded guilty after defying a gag order to criticise the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.The Congresswoman, appearing via Zoom, was repeatedly cut off by Col Glen Hines, the military judge who will rule on Mr Scheller’s sentence on Friday.The Georgia Republican was called by Scheller’s defence as a character witness, along with her colleagues Louie Gohmert, of Texas, and Ralph Norman, of South Carolina.Despite not personally knowing Mr Scheller, Ms...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Isis threat: Police in Virginia on alert after warning of possible terror attack

Police are on high alert at shopping malls and transport hubs just outside of Washington DC this weekend after receiving intelligence that suggested Isis may be planning an attack.Several law enforcement agencies in northern Virginia said they would be out in large numbers over the Halloween weekend at malls and other shopping areas to counter the threat.Authorities are still assessing the intelligence and say they don’t believe there is any immediate danger to the public.A statement from the Arlington County Police Department said they were aware of a “non-specific, unconfirmed threat to shopping centres”. “As always, the public is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy