Alec Baldwin addressed the Oct. 21 death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and questions around the now -paused production in his first on-camera interview since the on-set shooting. Speaking to several reporters while stopped on the side of a road in Manchester, V.T. on Saturday, Baldwin — who was with his wife Hilaria — once again spoke to the work and person that the Rust director of photography was, calling her his friend. He also commented on the capability of the production and its crew and stated that he does not think production will start up again. “She was my friend. The...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO