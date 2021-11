New York State Police say a double stabbing is under investigation in Brookfield. Police were called to the scene for reports of a stabbing. A pregnant 26-year-old and another woman, 31-years-old, were treated for multiple stab wounds following an argument where they were also hit with a hammer. The incident took place on October 29, 2021 at approximately 6:00am at a lot at 2612 State Route 8 in the Madison County town. Both women were released from the hospital.

BROOKFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO