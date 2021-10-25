Elaine Feeney Recommends John McGahern, Ralph Ellison, and Black Beauty

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. Recently, I pointed out to several of my students that their writing tends to remain safely within the confines of its original subject matter. It ruminates and circles around its chosen and stated objects in expected ways. One student had structured her entire manuscript around one theme, and the poems within the manuscript seemed written toward that theme. Other students had written poems about a bird or a stone, and the poems meditated in predictable ways on those objects all the way to the ending of the poems. I asked these students to dig a little deeper and query the work, asking the work what it was really about. I wanted them to allow their writing to gravitate toward the shadow subject, or the heart of something unanswerable.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO