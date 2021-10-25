Richard Powers on How Stories Can Help Us Cultivate Kinship with Other Creatures

“All we do in the 20th century,” Roland Barthes once claimed, “is repeat Mallarmé—but as long as it’s Mallarmé we’re repeating, we’re doing the right thing.”We, here, is shorthand for a long-tailed literary (or more widely cultural) avant-garde; and Barthes is, of course, right. From Joyce to Duchamp, Cage to Kristeva to Acker, the legacy of the symbolist poet and general thinker of aesthetics is writ large, in shared obsessions with chance and contingency, with constellation and catastrophe, abysses, gaps and pauses, silences, spaces-between. Mallarmé’s grandest, most ambitious work was the almost unparsible Un Coup de Des, whose words, tumbling and cascading across the “gulf” of the page’s gutter, narrate the “eternal circumstances” of a shipwreck in the middle of which a pair of dice are (or more precisely, are not—yet) cast.
