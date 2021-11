One of the Galaxy S22 series’ most controversial leaked aspects has so far been its design. While the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ (or Pro) models are sticking to a similarly controversial design, there doesn’t seem to be any consensus yet about the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera bump. It was initially accepted that it would have an odd P-shaped island, but that theory is now being tested by a particular tipster. A third variant of that design is now being presented, and it might just be as divisive as all the others.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO