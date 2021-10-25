CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Oscar Race: Australia Selects 'When Pomegranates Howl'; Argentina Picks 'The Intruder'

By Tom Grater
Australia is sending Granaz Moussavi’s When Pomegranates Howl to the Academy as its submission for this year’s International Oscar race.

The Australia-Afghanistan co-production, from Iranian-Australian filmmaker Moussavi, is an anti-war drama. Shot in Afghanistan, the story follows Hewad, an irrepressible nine-year old boy who hustles on the streets of Kabul – selling everything from pomegranate juice to protection from the evil eye.

The film is up for Best Youth Feature Film at the 2021 Asia Pacific Screen Awards, which announces November 11.

Separately, Argentina has selected Natalia Meta’s horror-thriller The Intruder as its entry.

The film debuted at Berlinale last year. It is the story of Inés, a young woman who after a traumatic episode during a trip with her partner begins to confuse herself between the real and the imaginary.

Producers on the movie are Rei Cine and Picnic Producciones, with co-producers Infinity Hill and Barraca Producciones, in association with Piano, Televisión Federal (Telefe) and Viacom International Studios. Disney released locally.

Deadline

Costa Rica Chooses ‘Clara Sola’ As Its Oscar International Feature Submission

Costa Rica on Friday selected Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s debut feature Clara Sola to as the country’s submission to the 2022 International Feature Oscar race. The pic, which made its world premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, was later scooped up by Oscilloscope Laboratories which will release it in theaters early next year. Álvarez Mesén and Maria Camila Arias co-penned the script for the pic, which is set in a remote Costa Rican village and centers on 40-year-old Clara, who endures a repressively religious and withdrawn life under the command of her mother. Tension builds within...
WORLD
Screendaily

Oscars best international feature 2022: all the films submitted so far

Entries for the 2022 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This is the first time since 2018 that the ceremony will take place in March, having moved to avoid conflicting with the Winter Olympics.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Hong Kong selects ’Zero To Hero’ as Oscars submission

Hong Kong’s Motion Picture Industry Association (MPIA) has selected Jimmy Wan’s Zero To Hero as its submission for the International Feature category of next year’s Academy Awards. The film tells the true story of Hong Kong athlete So Wa Wai, born with cerebral palsy, who won the first Paralympic gold...
WORLD
Deadline

Denmark Sends ‘Flee’ To International Oscar Race

The Danish Oscar committee has selected Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee as its entry for this year’s international Oscar race. The animated documentary tells the true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. The film beat out Charlotte Sieling’s Margrete – Queen of the North and Ole Bornedal’s The Shadow in My Eye to be chosen. The decision was made by Danish Film Institute CEO Chairman Claus Ladegaard (CEO, Danish Film Institute), Jacob Jarek (Danish Producers), Tea Lindeburg (Danish Directors), Mette Heeno (Danish Screenwriters), Jan Weincke (Danish Cinematographers), Nanna Frank Rasmussen (Danish Film Critics), Søren Søndergaard (Danish Cinema Owners) and Marianne Moritzen (Head of Fiction, Danish Film Institute). Flee was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s virtual edition last year. It screened physically in Sundance, winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize. Since then the film has won best Nordic documentary at Göteborg and three accolades at Annecy, including the Cristal for best feature film. It also screened at Telluride, Toronto and New York. Neon will release in the U.S. on December 3.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Italy Picks Paolo Sorrentino’s Netflix Drama ‘Hand of God’ for International Feature Category

Italy has picked Paolo Sorrentino’s autobiographical drama The Hand of God to represent the country at the 2022 Oscars in the best international film category. Produced by Fremantle’s Italian subsidiary The Apartment for Netflix, Sorrentino’s film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the runner-up grand jury prize and lead Filippo Scotti took the Marcello Mastroianni award for best young actor. Newcomer Scotti plays Fabietto, a young man loosely based on Sorrentino, growing up in Naples in the late 1980s and dreaming of becoming a filmmaker. The film’s title refers to a notorious goal by Diego Maradona, the legendary soccer player who played for local squad S.S.C Napoli and became an iconic figure for the city.  The Hand of God will have a theatrical bow in Italy on November 24 followed by a limited global release on December 3 and an online bow on Netflix on December 15. Sorrentino won the best international feature Oscar in 2014 for his epic drama The Great Beauty. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will announce the shortlist for the 2022 Oscars on Dec. 21. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022.
MOVIES
NYLON

‘A Hero’ Trailer: Asghar Farhadi Is An Oscar Frontrunner For Best International Feature

Asghar Farhadi, one of Iran’s greatest living filmmakers, is back with A Hero, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival over the summer to rave reviews. The film is Iran’s official Oscar entry in the 2022 race for Best International Feature, a category Farhadi has won twice before with his works A Separation and The Salesman. The film, which will be released by Amazon Studios, dropped its first trailer on October 28, and has critics predicting it as a frontrunner that will snag Farhadi his third Oscar.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Race: Singapore Selects ‘Precious is the Night’ as Awards Contender

Singapore has selected Chinese-language thriller “Precious is the Night” as its contender in the best international feature film category at the Academy Awards. The movie was directed by Taiwan-born Wayne Peng, one of the world’s leading commercials directors, as his first full length feature. Told from the perspective of a novelist who stumbles across the fragment of a story, the 1960s-styled set-up involves a handsome doctor who is having an affair with the starlet that he attends to. Both end up dead, and perhaps only the writer can supply the identity of the murderer. The cast is headed by Chuando Tan who plays...
MOVIES
Deadline

Syndicado Claims Worldwide Rights To Covid-Themed “Investigative Thriller” ‘The Curve’ Ahead Of AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Distributor Syndicado has acquired worldwide rights to the acclaimed Covid-themed documentary The Curve: 90 Days That Changed America, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Adam Benzine. Distinguished by an innovative use of “VFX, archival footage, news coverage and original interviews,” the film examines the catastrophically bad decisions made by the Trump administration as the coronavirus initially spread throughout the United States. Within a period of months, the U.S. went from having no cases of the disease to becoming the Covid epicenter. “I’ve shied away from acquiring any Covid-related films, whether docs or drama,” Syndicado President Greg Rubidge said in a statement, “until I...
MOVIES
Variety

How a Year of Upheaval Will Affect the Oscar Race (Column)

It’s fun to make awards predictions in October, which is kinda/sorta the start of Oscar season. But here’s some perspective: In October 2018, audiences greeted Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” so rapturously that many were predicting an Oscar sweep. It ended up with one win (original song), out of eight nominations. And in October 2019, several films were touted as the eventual best-pic winner, though “Parasite” was rarely on those lists. So October front-runner status is no guarantee. On the other hand, it isn’t a curse. Last year at this point, “Nomadland” seemed like the one to beat and it indeed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

FiGa Films Picks Up Brazilian AIDS Film, ‘The First Fallen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based sales and distribution company FiGa Films, led by Sandro Fiorin, has picked up worldwide sales rights to Brazilian AIDS inception drama “The First Fallen” (“Los Primeiros Soldados”) by Rodrigo de Oliveira. Set to world premiere at the Mannheim-Heidelberg Int’l Film Festival, where it will also vie for the top prize, “The First Fallen” traces the beginning of the AIDS crisis in the early 1980s when the first wave of the AIDS epidemic hit Brazil. The story begins in 1983 in a small Brazilian town where a group of LGBTQIA+ men and women are celebrating the New Year and have no idea...
MOVIES
Deadline

UK-Japan Comedy-Horror ‘Konbini Zombies’ In The Works At 108 Media

EXCLUSIVE: Production, finance and distribution outfit 108 Media has optioned the screenplay Konbini Zombies, written and directed by screenwriter Morayo Akandé, who was BAFTA Scotand nominated for her short 1745. The film is a comedy-horror set in Japan that will be told in both English and Japanese. When the only 24-hour convenience store in a dead-end town outside Tokyo is suddenly rampaged by undead salarymen, it forces its rag-tag team of slacker clerks, led by the shy and reserved Mayumi, to step up and protect their konbini at all costs. Justin Deimen, Micah Tadena, Matthew Wilson and Moyo Akandé will produce, with...
MOVIES
