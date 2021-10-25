CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

As Christopher Walken’s ‘Outlaws’ Debuts, Producer Big Talk Confirms U.S. Adaptation of ‘Friday Night Dinner’ Going Straight to Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago

Kenton Allen, CEO of London-based outfit Big Talk Productions, has plenty to be pleased about. For the next two weeks, the company he has headed for over a decade will be dominating the Monday night primetime slot on BBC One in the U.K. First, at 8:30 p.m., with “The Goes Wrong Show,” and then at 9 p.m. with “ The Outlaws ,” about a group of small-time convicts completing community service together and which stars Christopher Walken in his first British television role.

“That doesn’t happen every day,” Allen tells Variety . “That’s quite a big thing for us to have an hour and a half of primetime on the nation’s biggest PSB.”

Allen is ostensibly here to talk about “The Outlaws,” which is written by and stars Stephen Merchant (“Jojo Rabbit”) alongside Walken and “Poldark’s” Eleanor Tomlinson, but in a wide-ranging conversation is happy to discuss everything from the U.K. production boom (“There’s never been more opportunity and it’s never been more difficult,” he says citing wage inflation and skills shortages) to a number of U.S. adaptations of some of Big Talk’s best-known shows, including “ Friday Night Dinner ,” which has received a straight to series order of 10 episodes by a U.S. network, and “Mum,” which is being adapted by actor and writer Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County”) with Laurie Metcalfe (“Big Bang Theory”) attached to star, Allen tells Variety exclusively.

But first, how did they convince Walken to move to Bristol for three months to film a TV series for the BBC? (And not just once, but twice, since the first and second seasons of “The Outlaws” were shot back-to-back in Bristol.)

“Stephen Merchant persuaded him,” Allen reveals. Big Talk reached out to Walken’s people in the usual way but it was when Merchant bumped into the U.S. actor at a Los Angeles awards ceremony that he wrangled an invitation to Walken’s Connecticut home where, the story goes, Walken cooked Merchant an omelette and asked what Bristol was like. Merchant clearly did a good job selling the southwestern English city because Walken agreed to take part, signing up to play the role of a draft-dodging U.S. expat.

“Obviously the real reason he did it was because he responded to the writing — Stephen’s brilliant writing and the fantastic character he created for him,” says Allen. “But [Walken] did turn a lot of heads in Bristol walking down the street going to get his Starbucks or Costa coffee.”

The series began shooting in November 2019, just before the pandemic took hold. “It’s been a bit of a mammoth production,” Allen admits. After initially being shut down during COVID’s first wave, the team proceeded to shoot both seasons back-to-back throughout the entire pandemic, with season 2 wrapping only last week.

“The Outlaws,” which is a BBC/Amazon co-production, will debut on Amazon in the U.S. in early 2022 following its current run on BBC One.

Allen is already straight into the next production, however, which begins Monday on Robert Popper’s new show, “I Hate You,” exploring the friendship between two young women and is likely to air next spring on Channel 4. It’s Popper’s first show after the immense success of “Friday Night Dinner,” which ran for six seasons, from 2011 to 2020.

Allen says — categorically — the series will not return following the death of its on-screen patriarch, Paul Ritter, who died in April from a brain tumour . “He was an enormous part of the show. The idea of making any version of ‘Friday Night Dinner’ without him is impossible and too awful to contemplate. So that is it. ‘Friday Night Dinner’ is no more.”

Nonetheless, the U.S. version, which will retain the premise of a Jewish family eating dinner together each week, is going straight to series in the U.S. with an as-yet-unnamed network. Written by Jon Beckerman (“Late Show with David Letterman”) it will be renamed “Dinner with the Parents” and, despite being set in the U.S. with an American cast and an American writing team, will be shot entirely in the U.K. — purely because it’s more cost-effective.

As well as television, Big Talk, which was responsible for cult films including Simon Pegg’s “Shaun of the Dead” and “Attack the Block” (featuring John Boyega in his breakout role), continues to dabble in film, with “two or three” movies in development that Allen says are “passion projects.”

But it is no longer the focus of the business because he is pessimistic about the future of cinema, particularly independent British films. “It’s called ‘show business,’ not ‘show charity’ and we find the film business very, very, very, very challenging,” says Allen.

Does he think there’s any hope of recovery? “No, I don’t,” he says bluntly. “I think it’s bleak. It’s very bleak. I mean, where’s the audience for them, first and foremost? When you’re trying to forecast box office performance and you look at the performance of those British mid-range films and how they have performed, it’s incredibly challenging.”

Television is proving lucrative, he says, but he is still looking for that elusive “genre busting action-comedy” that will translate to the small screen. “We’re yet to find the one-hour television equivalent of something like ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ or ‘Attack the Block,’” he says. “That remains an ambition. I guess my other dream project would be ‘Succession.’ That’s the dream. A British showrunner writing a smash hit American show.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Robert Pattinson Teases ‘The Batman’ Premiere Surprise at Go Campaign Gala Fundraiser

Robert Pattinson co-hosted the 15th annual Go Gala event on Saturday night, supporting the Go Campaign alongside fellow Go Global ambassadors Ewan McGregor, Lily Collins and the organization’s founder and CEO Scott Fifer. The livestream fundraiser marked the organization’s second consecutive year going virtual after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans...
CHARITIES
Variety

HBO Max, Outsider Pictures Snag U.S. Rights to Henry Rincon’s ‘City of Wild Beasts’ (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max has picked up first window U.S. pay TV rights and Outsider Pictures the remainder of U.S. distribution to Colombian Henry Rincón’s youth drama “The City of Wild Beasts.” Los Angeles-based Outsider Pictures is also handling world sales rights to the film, which is being shown to international buyers attending the 2021 edition of Spanish Screenings-Málaga de Cine, running Oct. 20-22. “City of Wild Beasts” screens as part of the event’s sidebar dedicated to the award winning titles at June’s Málaga Film Festival, where it received a Special Jury Mention. The second feature by Medellín-based production house Héroe Films, in partnership with...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Split’ Creator Abi Morgan Talks Making Her Directorial Debut, Adapting Her Memoir (EXCLUSIVE)

Having penned hits such as “Shame” and “The Iron Lady,” Abi Morgan is undoubtedly one of the U.K.’s best-known screenwriters. Now the creator of shows including “The Hours” and “The Split” is turning her hand to filmmaking. Morgan, a BAFTA and Emmy-award winning writer, will make her directorial debut with an upcoming episode of “The Split,” which she also executive produces alongside Jane Featherstone (“Chernobyl”), Lucy Dyke (“Black Mirror”) and Lucy Richer (“Small Axe”). Season 3 of the hit show, about a family of divorce lawyers working through their own personal problems, is set to air in the U.K. on the BBC...
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
arcamax.com

Christopher Walken is comfortable with silence, says Stephen Merchant

Christopher Walken is "very comfortable with silence". The 78-year-old actor stars in the new Stephen Merchant-created TV show 'The Outlaws', and Stephen has opened up about his experience of working with the Hollywood icon on the BBC series. Asked how he persuaded Christopher to join the show, Stephen shared: "It's...
CELEBRITIES
thefilmstage.com

Exclusive U.S. Trailer for Joe Odagiri’s They Say Nothing Stays the Same, Shot by Christopher Doyle

Japanese actor Joe Odagiri (I Wish, Air Doll) has made his directorial debut with They Say Nothing Stays the Same, a drama that premiered at the Venice Film Festival back in 2019 followed by a subsequent release in its native country. Now finally receiving a U.S. release courtesy of Film Movement on November 12, we’re pleased to debut the exclusive new trailer for the film shot by the great Christopher Doyle, longtime collaborator of Wong Kar-wai.
MOVIES
NME

Christopher Walken talks missing out on Han Solo role: “I would have been terrible”

Christopher Walken has discussed his audition to play Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars, stating that he’s “very glad” Harrison Ford was chosen. The actor, known for film roles like The Deer Hunter, Annie Hall and Pulp Fiction, auditioned to play the Millennium Falcon captain before Star Wars became a huge franchise – although he’s not upset about missing out.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
David Letterman
Person
Robert Popper
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Stephen Merchant
Person
Kenton Allen
Person
Paul Ritter
Person
Eleanor Tomlinson
Person
Tracy Letts
Person
Christopher Walken
ComicBook

Netflix's Night Teeth Composers Talk the Film's Horrifying Score, Hear New Track (Exclusive)

As any horror fan can tell you, a film's visuals are only one important component of terrifying audiences, as a film's score is another key fixture when it comes to helping craft the mood and set the tone of the experience, either alerting you to incoming threats or amplifying the intensity of what we're seeing on screen. While the early days of horror saw composers lean into more traditional techniques and gothic sounds, the '70s and '80s brought in a wave of synth soundtracks, while the '90s and '00s embraced more contemporary music that had built-in connections with audiences.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s Candy Montgomery True Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Pablo Schreiber has signed onto the Hulu true crime series “Candy,” Variety has learned exclusively. The show tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife in Silicon Prairie, Texas, who murdered her best friend, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980. Jessica Biel is attached to play Montgomery, while Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore. Schreiber will star as Alan Gore, Betty’s husband and a  Silicon Prairie engineer and father. Schreiber is no stranger to TV audiences, with the actor earning an Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama for his role on the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Christopher Walken: ‘I got a job as a lion tamer. Who’s going to turn that down?’

In between his early days as a lion tamer and his latest turn as an old lag doing community service in Bristol, Christopher Walken was Hollywood’s go-to guy for disturbed individuals. He was never quite as deranged as Dennis Hopper, perhaps, but those fixed staring eyes and a rictus smile more mirthless than Robert De Niro’s have helped convey instability and menace for more than half a century in more than 100 films and TV shows. “My whole acting career was a kind of accident,” he tells me down the phone from his home in rural Connecticut. “I guess you can blame Woody Allen. He must have seen something in me.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Outlaws review: Christopher Walken does community service in slightly naff misfit comedy

Christopher Walken is the poster attraction for Stephen Merchant’s new crime caper, The Outlaws, about a group of misfits who meet on a community service programme. It’s a BBC/Amazon co-production, which maybe explains why the 78-year-old has been tempted out of his velvet-lined coffin in Connecticut to muck in with a herd of British character actors. Those staring eyes and halting Scots-German-Queens accent do not come cheap. He plays Frank, a fraudster released from a long spell in prison to be welcomed home by his daughter, Margaret (Dolly Wells), and his grandchildren. She is ambivalent about his return, although...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Talk Productions#Bbc One#British#Big Talk
bubbleblabber.com

Exclusive Interview: Creators/Producers Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley Talk Up Amazon Prime’s New Series “Fairfax”

Animated series that usually have autobiographical elements, especially comedies, seem to last the longest on television. For The Simpsons, clear and obvious homages to creator Matt Groening’s Oregon roots are all over Springfield. Seth MacFarlane’s Quahog is certainly indicative of the creator’s time at RISD. However, those who have grown up in the shadows of major metropolitan cities like Los Angeles, NYC, Las Vegas, etc will understand that while tourists and those looking for better work opportunities head for Time Square or Burbank, the locals understand a completely different universe altogether that then comes with it the rise of cliques or “types”. Whether it’s goth, skate, metal, hip hop, or whatever, people inevitably tribe, an almost unsightly excess as a result of social media. Hypebeast culture is relatively newer, and usually beholden to gadgetry. The need for attention via social media has certainly become prevalent which can both be a blessing and a cause for concern. For kids, the once “at school” problems can now follow them home and be a 24-hour affair. The trends have become lifestyles.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Oscar Isaac, Sam Rockwell & Christopher Walken To Star In Martin McDonagh’s New Film Project

Over the course of nearly 15 years, filmmaker Martin McDonagh has only released three features. But when your debut film is “In Bruges” and your most recent feature, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was nominated for a ton of Oscars, people tend to get excited about each release, even if there is a big gap between films. But it appears that McDonagh isn’t going to be wasting time over the next couple of years, already in production on one new film and lining up the cast for the one after that.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hypnotic’ Review: A Little Suggestion Goes a Long Way in Netflix Thriller

Though they haven’t retained the pop-culture cachet of vampires or zombies, hypnotists were once considerably more ubiquitous in scary movies. They frequently emerged as the masterminds behind much mayhem from the original “Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” through various murder mysteries and noirs — even Cold War brainwashing thriller “The Manchurian Candidate” — often providing a “logical” solution to events hitherto suspected as supernatural. Never mind that this explanation itself often required a whopping suspension of disbelief.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

FiGa Films Picks Up Brazilian AIDS Film, ‘The First Fallen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based sales and distribution company FiGa Films, led by Sandro Fiorin, has picked up worldwide sales rights to Brazilian AIDS inception drama “The First Fallen” (“Los Primeiros Soldados”) by Rodrigo de Oliveira. Set to world premiere at the Mannheim-Heidelberg Int’l Film Festival, where it will also vie for the top prize, “The First Fallen” traces the beginning of the AIDS crisis in the early 1980s when the first wave of the AIDS epidemic hit Brazil. The story begins in 1983 in a small Brazilian town where a group of LGBTQIA+ men and women are celebrating the New Year and have no idea...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
New Haven Register

'Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes' Book, About Scottish Trans Pioneer, to Be Adapted by Synchronicity Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Cry” producer Synchronicity Films has optioned the forthcoming non-fiction book, “The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes: The Transgender Trial that Threatened to Upend the British Establishment,” with plans to develop a scripted miniseries. Produced alongside Brazen Productions, the series will be written by BAFTA-winning trans writer Sukey Fisher (“Soundproof”),...
MOVIES
Variety

WME Signs ‘Hunting Ghislane’ Podcast Producer Chalk & Blade, Jason Phipps Joins as Head of Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Chalk & Blade, the London-based production company behind the hit “Hunting Ghislane” podcast, which is soon to become a TV drama, has signed with talent agency WME. In addition, Jason Phipps is joining the as head of content and development. Phipps’ work includes hit series “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” which is being adapted for TV, investigative piece “Where is George Gibney?” and the drama “The Cipher” starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo. Phipps’ commission, “I’m Not a Monster,” made in collaboration with PBS Frontline, won the Edward R. Murrow award, as well as a Podcast Academy Award for Best Documentary...
BUSINESS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Dominates ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘Antlers’ in Second Weekend

Halloween is proving unfruitful for a pair of new horror movies, as “Dune” repeats its top performance at the domestic box office this weekend. Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” and Scott Cooper’s “Antlers” both had muted debuts, leaving the No. 1 spot open for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s fabled sci-fi novel. After a busy October, the box office is ending the month on a quiet note. After all, this marks the first Halloween weekend since COVID-19 restrictions have dramatically eased in North America, meaning that many people are likely taking this opportunity to trick-or-treat or hold holiday parties...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy