Hi Guys, What Is One Food You'll Never Eat?
Food made from animals listed on the IUCN red list. I’ll never eat shark fin, swallow nest, rhino horns… or whatever wild animal products from traditional medicine/cuisine. I usually do not eat wild game meat. I’m Ok with farm-raised venison, but I have no zero interest eating the meat of some poor deer you shot with your rifle because you need to kill something for entertainment.
I’m pretty open-minded when it comes to food. Since living in China for almost a decade, I’ve had a snake, eel, octopus, Pidgeon, pig’s brain, cow liver and heart, stinky tofu, thousand-year-old eggs, all kinds of weird stuff. I don’t think I would eat a dog, though.
I saw big hairy grilled spiders sold as street food in Cambodia. That is a hard no for me—-I have an irrational but extremely powerful horror of spiders, and the idea of putting one of those things in my mouth makes me want to scream. There were also grilled scorpions, which were only marginally less horrible. I consider myself privileged to have never been that hungry.
I never eat cat food but my friend used to make her husband’s lunch with it. He never complained and she did it more than once. Pretty near laughed my ass off every time she did it
I would not want to eat human flesh. Although cannibals have reported that it is very similar to pork and I do like ham and bacon. Human bacon still feels wrong.
Snails. Cauliflower.
Beondegi: It’s a Korean Street food that is served boiled or steamed with toothpick skewers. A snack that I would not even like to watch someone eat. And by the way it's silkworms pupae.
Celery, it would not be an exaggeration to state, is my enemy.
I love to eat, so I will eat nearly anything. But I can’t bring myself to eat rabbits, deer, squirrels, alligators, frog legs, or basically anything I wasn’t brought up eating. Although I do remember eating turtle when my mom fixed it when I was very small. I was too little to know better, but I remember it was delicious. I wouldn’t eat it for anything now!
There are a lot of things I would never eat in my life!! Namely- snake meat, cockroaches, eel, pigeon meat, or shark fin. Basically, anything funky I will not touch.
I hate coconut. goat cheese really turns me off because it tastes like goat's smell.
How about your taste?
Comments / 0