Police got a search warrant to recover memory cards, bone fragments, and Alec Baldwin's clothes from the 'Rust' set, affidavit says

An aerial view of the "Rust" film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch. KOB TV News/Handout via REUTERS

A warrant obtained by New Mexico sheriff's deputies to search the "Rust" movie set after last week's fatal shooting with a prop gun included memory cards, bone fragments, and costumes, a new affidavit seen by Insider says.

The actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm loaded with live rounds , and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" last Thursday.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released an affidavit on Sunday that was compiled as part of a search warrant application. A search warrant was issued last week .

The application was to seize things including cameras, video cameras, memory cards, bone fragments, and firearm discharge, as well as the costume Baldwin was wearing on set when the shooting happened.