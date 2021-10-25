CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police got a search warrant to recover memory cards, bone fragments, and Alec Baldwin's clothes from the 'Rust' set, affidavit says

By Sinéad Baker
 8 days ago

An aerial view of the "Rust" film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch.

KOB TV News/Handout via REUTERS

  • Authorities got a search warrant for the "Rust" set after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.
  • The application was to seize cameras, memory cards, bone fragments, and gun discharge, affidavit says.
  • It also wants the clothes Baldwin was wearing when he shot the prop gun.

A warrant obtained by New Mexico sheriff's deputies to search the "Rust" movie set after last week's fatal shooting with a prop gun included memory cards, bone fragments, and costumes, a new affidavit seen by Insider says.

The actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm loaded with live rounds , and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" last Thursday.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released an affidavit on Sunday that was compiled as part of a search warrant application. A search warrant was issued last week .

The application was to seize things including cameras, video cameras, memory cards, bone fragments, and firearm discharge, as well as the costume Baldwin was wearing on set when the shooting happened.

Comments / 64

Moose Weberski
7d ago

stop saying it was a prop gun when it was clearly a firearm. Treat all guns as if they're real and loaded and you'll avoid tragedies like this one.

Reply(8)
28
Hunter "Cocaine Cowboy" Biden
7d ago

Alec Baldwin was the last person in charge of the gun! Alec Baldwin's responsibility to check the chamber, Alec Baldwin's responsibility NOT to point it at another human being and Alec Baldwin's responsibility to NOT pull the trigger!! Now for the the bonus money, who's responsible for the murder of the innocent woman?? ANSWER: Alec Baldwin

Reply(20)
30
Carl
7d ago

Halyna Hutchins husband was one of the lawyers investigating child trafficking....yep from lolita island..yep, same place were Alec used to hang around...weird coincidence...but I bet CNN, Democrats and Hollyweirdos will run to save this Motherf*ker.

Reply(1)
22
