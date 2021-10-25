CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Succession: “Snake Linguini”

Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Culture Gabfest “Maid in Arrakis” Edition

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Slate senior editor Allegra Frank. First, senior producer...
TV SERIES
Slate

Does Your Favorite Scary Movie Have a Lady Problem?

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Allegra Frank and Waves producer Cheyna...
MOVIES
Slate

The Untold Story of “Spooky Scary Skeletons”

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. For this special Halloween episode, you’re in for a handful of treats. Rachelle and Madison reveal...
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

Succession: “Caucasian Rich Brain”

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the superrich Roy...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felix Salmon
Slate

Backdoor to Monarchy

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Stacy-Marie Ishmael talk about Facebook’s transformation to Metaverse, how...
ECONOMY
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Breaks Down Shiv’s Public Humiliation and Season 3 Pivot

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, through Episode 3, “The Disruption.”] Poor Shiv Roy. There are ignominious speeches and then there’s what happened to Shiv during her first meeting addressing the employees of Waystar Royco as the company’s new president. In the most recent episode of HBO’s “Succession,” while trying to reassure the masses that the future of the company was stable, Shiv’s speech was, in effect, shouted down by her brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong), utilizing speakers playing Nirvana’s “Rape Me” — a reference to the company’s previously hidden history of mistreating sex workers, migrant workers,...
TV SERIES
Slate

Leslie Ann Sebert on Movie Makeup Magic

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, host Isaac Butler talks to makeup artist Leslie Ann Sebert about her long career...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Hbo#Rich People#Slate Plus
NME

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Morning Show’ bombshell death

Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy