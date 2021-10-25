Succession: “Snake Linguini”

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Slate senior editor Allegra Frank. First, senior producer...
On this week's episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Allegra Frank and Waves producer Cheyna...
For this special Halloween episode, you're in for a handful of treats. Rachelle and Madison reveal...
Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO's wonderful drama about the lives of the superrich Roy...
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Stacy-Marie Ishmael talk about Facebook's transformation to Metaverse, how...
[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, through Episode 3, “The Disruption.”]
Poor Shiv Roy. There are ignominious speeches and then there’s what happened to Shiv during her first meeting addressing the employees of Waystar Royco as the company’s new president. In the most recent episode of HBO’s “Succession,” while trying to reassure the masses that the future of the company was stable, Shiv’s speech was, in effect, shouted down by her brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong), utilizing speakers playing Nirvana’s “Rape Me” — a reference to the company’s previously hidden history of mistreating sex workers, migrant workers,...
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to makeup artist Leslie Ann Sebert about her long career...
Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
Ricarlo Flanagan has died at the age of 40. The rapper's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, told PEOPLE that his client passed away over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. His cause of death was not confirmed. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below...
Jennifer Lopez starred in the 1995 action-comedy flick “Money Train” alongside Hollywood actors Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. In the movie, Lopez’s character falls in love with Wesley’s Officer John Robinson. However, Lopez says Snipes’ conduct was less than flattering in a resurfaced interview with Movieline. “He was a big...
David Muir had fans feeling emotional after his latest social media post managed to shine a light on an important and heartbreaking issue. The Good Morning America star shared a throwback picture of himself surrounded by several children from Southern Madagascar. He used the picture to highlight that many of...
Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
Latto may have received plenty of praise on her iconic Halloween costumes this weekend, but that didn’t stop the rapper from airing out her grievances on Twitter. In a since-deleted rant, the 22-year-old clapped back at haters who had something to say about her appearance. Before the posts were gone...
Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
The Return to Amish cast has had a lot going on lately. First, Sabrina Burkholder secretly welcomed her fifth child in September. Then, Roseanna Miller revealed the gender of her first baby. Now, Jeremiah Raber has some terrible news he is sharing with his followers. What has the father, husband, reality star, and entrepreneur so shook?
Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
Halloween is a special time of year. It is one of the few times that folks like Michael Strahan decide to pull jokes and tricks. All in the name of good holiday fun, of course. When he isn’t waking Americans up with the news on GMA, Strahan is usually doing...
