It looks like Olympus is inspiring a new trend in the tech industry because Facebook just announced it, too, is changing its name. The company once known as Facebook is now called Meta and, in a move akin to Google’s creation of Alphabet, the new name is meant to focus the company’s future on the “metaverse” of content idea they bandied about in the press for the past couple of years.

