ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs’ game with the Tennessee Vols. On Monday, CBS annouced that the Saturday, Nov. 13, SEC football game between Georgia and Tennessee in Knoxville will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. This will be Georgia’s fourth appearance on CBS this season following games vs. Auburn, Kentucky, and Florida. Georgia’s all-time record on CBS is 65-44-1.

