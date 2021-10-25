CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Transforming care must be central to any bold vision of a greener future

By Emily Kenway
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gv5xS_0cbfl6pZ00
‘A majority of people identify solar panel installers as green workers, but far fewer consider care workers to be in the same camp.’ St Leonards Rest Home on Hayling Island, Hampshire.

It is no coincidence that both care and our climate are in crisis. Addressing each requires us to recognise that we are vulnerable and interdependent, as a species and individually. This will only become more apparent, because – as the world gets hotter and consequently more dangerous – we are going to need to care for each other more than ever before. As initiatives including Naomi Klein’s The Leap and the Feminist Green New Deal have explained, we need a care-centred approach to meet the demands of a future that looks very different to our past.

First, we must broaden our understanding of what constitutes a “green job”. Research by the Feminist Green New Deal has found that a majority of people identify solar panel installers as green workers, but far fewer consider care workers to be in the same camp. This shows us something important about our mindset. So far, we have thought in terms of greening highly polluting industries – turning from fossil fuels to renewables – rather than identifying what is simply green, ie what is low-carbon by nature. This is the difference between tweaking our current system and stepping into a new approach that makes different kinds of work central to our economy. From this perspective, care work becomes a core component of our future, as those calling for its inclusion in a green new deal have advocated.

Centring care in industrial visions is a bold and expansive new way of thinking about our future, but we must be wary of making a category error. Care isn’t solely a sector or a job; it’s also what political scientist Prof Joan Tronto has termed a “species activity”.

Most care for the sick, impaired or elderly in the world today is performed unpaid and informally, by family and friends. When we think in terms of care as an economic sector, we risk overlooking what this means from a climate perspective. The carbon intensity of care, as a species activity, is contingent on the general structures and patterns of our lives. It is a bigger question, then, than a green jobs strategy can house. For example, many caregivers make frequent petrol-guzzling journeys to support their elderly parents. This raises obvious questions about transport, but we also need to consider housing.

The Older Women’s Co-Housing project in north London provides a pioneering model, based on wider co-housing movements in northern Europe. Its hybrid approach of private, accessible dwellings with shared community spaces enables older women to care for themselves and each other more effectively than if they lived as isolated individuals. This reduces the need for journeys by family members living separately.

Alternatively, I’ve learnt through my interviews with caregivers that many would value modular homes to enable elderly parents or impaired adult children to live with them without loss of privacy and personal space. Either of these housing alternatives would reduce caregivers’ well-documented strain by limiting the financial and energetic impact of caring, while also reducing carbon footprints.

Consider, also, that 14% of the UK workforce juggle caring responsibilities (not including standard parenting) with paid work. Academics have found that the resultant “time squeeze” (otherwise known as sheer exhaustion) can affect the carbon intensity of lifestyle choices, such as opting for ready meals or food deliveries, driving instead of taking lengthier or less predictable public transport, and using more time-saving electrical devices. This can’t be solved without introducing new employment rights for caregivers, including the right to work flexibly and sufficient paid carer’s leave.

Care – the arduous, bodily practice, which it is sometimes forgotten to be – is also a minefield of disposability and devices. The use of medical equipment in the home has increased and many products considered vital for both hygiene and dignity are non-reusable. The adult incontinence product market is just one example. In 2020, its global market value reached $15.4 bn (£11.2bn) and is projected to hit $24.2bn by 2026. This is because incontinence, uncomfortable as this fact may be, is a common side effect of ageing and specific health issues, such as dementia, Parkinson’s and cancer treatment. Work currently under way to make the NHS net zero could be transferred to caring, including attempts to reduce waste.

If care is considered not just as a sector but also a practice of life, terrifying intersections between it and the global climate crisis appear that also need serious attention. When we think about climate-provoked migration, we rarely ask who gets to migrate. It’s not the unpaid caregivers. Anil Patil is the founder and executive director of Carers Worldwide, a charity that supports carers in Nepal, India and Bangladesh. “We have to raise awareness of the specific risks of climate change to carers,” he told me. In each of these south Asian countries, Carers Worldwide and its partners are seeing climate change directly harming carers’ ability to meet basic needs.

Wells drying up or domestic water supplies being diverted to parched farmland mean that lengthy journeys to collect water are created – journeys that just aren’t feasible for those supporting someone with high dependencies.

Many carers are unable to leave the person whom they support unattended for more than a few minutes at most, depending on the specific illness or impairment. Yet in Nepal, when increasingly frequent landslides occur, accessing relief trucks often requires a two- to three-hour walk. “In most disaster and mitigation plans, carers are forgotten,” Patil explains. “They can’t access relief, and if there are no organisations advocating for them, they have no voice.” This isn’t unique to the global south: care worker Theresa Santos died in 2017 in a northern California wildfire when she stayed with her immobile client rather than save herself. We must be wary of assuming all people are equally mobile when considering the dangers of the climate crisis.

Santos stands out because she acted selflessly. After all, she was paid to be there; others may have abandoned their client to save themselves. But for unpaid caregivers supporting a loved one, they will feel little option but to remain in danger. And it’s those people – mostly women – whom we must centre in climate and care narratives. They and those for whom they care are the ultimate example of those two inescapable facts about our species: we are both vulnerable and interdependent. The challenge for our future lies in whether we have the courage to recognise these facts and create a vision that puts them at its heart.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target

Global COP26 climate negotiations are the "last, best hope" to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive, said summit president Alok Sharma as he opened the meeting on Sunday. They committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C and pledged to bring a halt to international funding for coal plants without emissions capture facilities. 
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheConversationAU

G20 leaders talk up climate action but avoid real commitments, casting a shadow over crucial Glasgow talks

The G20 summit in Rome concluded over the weekend with a disappointing outcome for Earth’s climate. Leaders of the world’s wealthiest countries, including Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, failed to reach a commitment to phase out fossil fuels. And the meeting’s final communique did not include a commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. G20 leaders made significant strides to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on global vaccine targets. They also struck an agreement that will mean profits of large multinational companies pay more tax. But breakthrough leadership on climate change was missing. This outcome does not bode well for the...
INDIA
New York Post

Glasgow idiocy: Climate change isn’t remotely the world’s No. 1 problem

The hype over the Glasgow climate summit is the usual over-the-top nonsense, exemplified by John Kerry, President Biden’s special climate envoy, calling it the “last best hope for the world to get its act together.” In reality, it’s a rally for idiocy. Climate change is real but not remotely the...
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

Earth gets hotter, deadlier during decades of climate talks

(AP) – World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Older Women
Brookings Institution

Comments on “A bold vision for America’s mental well being”

This note represents a response to issues raised and the request for information associated with the white paper by Senators Bennet and Cornyn: “A bold vision for America’s mental well being.” Our discussion touches on several of the issues raised by the white paper. Specifically, we discuss work force challenges, financial alignment as it pertains to crisis response, the need for greater accountability, and the implications for existing financing programs. We highlight several points.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison attends pivotal global climate talks today, bringing a weak plan that leaves Australia exposed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at today’s opening of the United Nations climate summit with a 2050 net-zero emissions target born from a painful political process. Friendly nations will breathe a sigh of relief, freed from the awkward task of calling out Australia on that basic climate pledge. But the target won’t afford Australia much cover in Glasgow. This nation still doesn’t have a 2030 emissions-reduction target that passes international muster. Nor does it have policies to achieve greater near-term emissions cuts, or a strategy for the economic and social transition. The paucity of process around Australia’s climate...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Poets and Quants

How COVID Transformed The Future Of Work

The pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life on a global scale. According to Anne Massey, dean of the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management, “We just lived the ‘age of acceleration’ to the nth degree.” Before the pandemic, she suggests, technological progress was moving faster than human adaptation, but the mass moves of employers to remote and virtual work, along with the adoption of Zoom and other video conferencing systems for social and family interactions, forced the human element to pick up the pace. “We leapfrogged over some steps, as far as individual and team users in organizations,” she says. “These technologies were put in the hands of people, maybe with minimal training, and everybody figured out how to get the work done. We’ve become more adaptable.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Decarbonisation offers Australia immense opportunities. We just need leadership

If a week is a long time in politics, a decade can be an eternity of lost opportunity. Ten years ago this month parliament legislated a climate policy that worked effectively for the two years it operated. It included carbon pricing that cut greenhouse gases by forcing the biggest emitters to pay for their pollution. It was socially fair, offsetting any price impacts for low- and middle-income earners. It was environmentally effective. Despite the dire warnings, the economy and employment grew as emissions fell.
AUSTRALIA
kcrw.com

Preserving and transforming future food one vat at a time

Alex Hozven of The Cultured Pickle Shop in Berkeley, California has a reputation within the fermentation community for the sheer breadth and distinctiveness of her practice. Hozven and her husband, Kevin Farley, started the shop in 1996 and have seen different incarnations. “When we really started, the conversation was very different, not a lot of people understood what and why we did what we did, but kraut was a bit of an entry point for people,” Hozven says.
BERKELEY, CA
AFP

COP26 leaders vow new drive to save forests

World leaders on Tuesday issued a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, a promise met with scepticism by environmental groups who say more urgent action is needed to save the planet's lungs. That deal saw more than 200 countries, companies and indigenous groups promise to halve the rate of deforestation by 2020, and end it by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

'Nothing else here:' Why it's so hard for world to quit coal

Every day, Raju gets on his bicycle and unwillingly pedals the world a tiny bit closer to climate catastrophe.Every day, he straps half a dozen sacks of coal pilfered from mines — up to 200 kilograms, or 440 pounds — to the reinforced metal frame of his bike. Driving mostly at night to avoid the police and the heat, he transports the coal 16 kilometers (10 miles) to traders who pay him $2. Thousands of others do the same.This has been Raju’s life since he arrived in Dhanbad, an eastern Indian city in Jharkhand state in 2016; annual floods...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

We need radical policies to reach net zero. Here’s a fairer way to do them

Are we doomed, or is there still a chance to save civilisation? It’s easy to veer between despair and slender hope, when the UN says emissions that need to fall by half this decade are only on course for a cut of about 7.5%. How helpless we feel when big emitters refuse to attend Cop26. What an unconvincing “one minute to midnight” call to action from Boris Johnson, who is cutting foreign aid and the cost of domestic flights while mulling a new coalmine and a Shetland oilfield. The absurd Brexit fishing spat makes a mockery of exhorting other world leaders to lift their sights to the horizons of the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

42K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy